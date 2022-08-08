ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Podcast: Sen. Boyd: Postpartum Medicaid extension support in Senate near unanimous

By Geoff Pender and Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
Nicole Akins Boyd, R-Oxford, a first-term state senator, talks with Mississippi Today’s Geoff Pender and Bobby Harrison about ways to improve the lives of mothers and children in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. She is chairing the nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families created by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

The post Podcast: Sen. Boyd: Postpartum Medicaid extension support in Senate near unanimous appeared first on Mississippi Today .

