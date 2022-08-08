The news you need direct to your inbox.

Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Nicole Akins Boyd, R-Oxford, a first-term state senator, talks with Mississippi Today’s Geoff Pender and Bobby Harrison about ways to improve the lives of mothers and children in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. She is chairing the nine-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families created by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

How much is our reporting worth to you?

We continue to report to you, bringing new information and answers. We can’t do this without your help, though. Support this work with a recurring donation today!

The post Podcast: Sen. Boyd: Postpartum Medicaid extension support in Senate near unanimous appeared first on Mississippi Today .