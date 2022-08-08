‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Dead – but Is She Really Gone for Good?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s most notorious villain. Since her arrival in 1992, Sheila’s been wreaking havoc on The Forresters and The Logans. She’s made several departures over the years, yet her latest exit might be her final one .

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal The Forresters learn Sheila Carter’s fate

In August 2021, Sheila made her shocking return to The Bold and the Beautiful to drop a huge bombshell. Sheila revealed she’s John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother . Immediately, Sheila’s presence caused tension in Finn and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage.

Sheila’s path of destruction commutated in a horrific chain of events when she shot Finn and Steffy . Although Sheila was arrested, she escaped prison with Mike Guthrie’s help (Ken Hanes). Upon her escape, Sheila arrived at Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) house, where she was stunned to discover Finn’s alive.

After removing Li from the picture, Sheila took over nursing Finn back to health. When Finn finally woke up, Sheila tried to keep her son in captivity , but her actions failed. She realized it was time to let him go.

Although Li and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) thought they finally had Sheila trapped, she managed to sneak away. With Sheila still on the loose, everyone is in fear for their lives. According to Soaps.com , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) has a new update about Sheila.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers indicate Sheila Carter is dead

The Forresters are hoping that the latest news is that Sheila’s been caught. However, they’re in for a huge shock when Sanchez reveals Sheila’s fate. In a new promo, the detective gathers the Forrester together to tell them Sheila’s dead.

The news sparks disbelief among everyone. When Sanchez confirms that Sheila’s gone, this time forever, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is relieved. However, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t convinced that Sheila’s gone.

Brooke isn’t the only one whose skeptical of the news.

Is the notorious villain really dead?

That’s the million-dollar question The Bold and the Beautiful fans are asking about Sheila. With her latest crime against Finn and Steffy, viewers wondered if her days were numbered . While Sheila’s “death” seems to imply she’s gone for good, fans aren’t convinced.

On a Twitter thread, viewers expressed their opinion that Sheila’s alive. “Oh lord, help them all. First Lieutenant Baker giving them false information, now Detective Sanchez is back doing the same. She’s not dead, Forresters lol,” wrote one viewer.

“No one. I say no one believes Sheila Carter is dead,” another user replied.

“Faked her death to avoid capture and is on her way to see an old friend in Genoa City!” suggested another fan.

“Now we all know Sheila ain’t really dead. She’ll be back to haunt all of them,” another commenter chimed in.

While all signs point to Sheila being dead, it seems unlikely. The show wouldn’t have Sheila exit without a dramatic payoff. There’s still plenty to tell in Sheila’s story, and fans can bet she’ll pop up again soon. But will it be in Los Angeles or her old stomping grounds in Genoa City?

