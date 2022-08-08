ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How To Tactfully Decline Splitting the Bill When Your Fellow Diners Ordered More

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAjSo_0h8tIrS300

Many individuals are familiar with this common scenario when dining out in a group. You order a less-expensive meal, like a salad or bowl of soup, and have a glass of water. Meanwhile, other diners at the table are ordering more expensive dishes, appetizers, several drinks and maybe even dessert. When the check comes, the majority of diners want to split the bill .

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals

Is this fair to those at the table who ordered less or more affordable items to save money? What should a diner do when faced with potentially splitting the bill in a situation like this? Read on for the answer.

Be Honest With Your Dining Companions

If you are on a tight budget where every dollar counts, etiquette expert Rosalinda Oropeza Randall recommends speaking up before everyone places their order.

While you don’t have to disclose the full extent of your financial woes to everyone, you can suggest a few options for how to split the check. Consider carrying cash, including small bills so you can quickly add up your portion. Add a few extra dollars to show others you are being fair in what you owe and to help cover the tip.

Friends aware of your spending preferences are likely to respect them moving forward and will be understanding of your needs.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip For Service?

Request a Separate Check

As soon as the server takes your order, request a separate check. This might be the most beneficial action you can take to ensure you only pay for what you ordered and the server has an easier time checking out your order.

If you are in a group dining situation where a check is being split up several different ways, Oropeza Randall said it will take your server much more time to complete the checkout process. This may take time away from the server’s ability to assist other tables and even impact the server’s overall tip.

Offer To Venmo Your Payment

Some group dining settings may have a member of the group who is using the payment app Venmo to pay the bill. If possible, offer to Venmo what you owe to your friend. Make sure to pay them back in a timely manner.

Explore Other Dining Out Options

If you are regularly invited to expensive dinner outings and do not have the discretionary funds for it, there are a few tricks to getting around this financial dilemma beyond declining the invitation.

Instead of having dinner, Oropeza Randall said you can suggest meeting for breakfast, lunch or maybe dessert together. Or, you can try a happy hour or coffee outing. This helps save money without sacrificing your friendship or relationship together. Plus, it’s a nice way to mix up the meals from always going out to dinner.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Tactfully Decline Splitting the Bill When Your Fellow Diners Ordered More

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Business Industry#Linus Business
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
179K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy