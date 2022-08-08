Maryland Weather: A typical hot & humid August day in store

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning weather 02:01

BALTIMORE -- A typical hot and humid August day is in store Monday.

The high temperature, at 94 degrees, is above normal but not unexpected for this time of summer, says First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams.

With the humidity, it could feel like the upper- 90s this afternoon.

While the heat is a factor Monday, there's no heat advisory in place in the Baltimore area. We could see isolated showers and storms after 2 p.m.

There's more chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night between 9 and 11 p.m.

It heats up a little more Tuesday with a high near 94, and heat index values as high as 103, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm and humid airmass over the next few days is thanks in part to a

Bermuda high pressure lingering just offshore over the next several

days.

Unsettled weather approaches mid-week in the form of a cold

front before moving further south by late week.

High pressure builds in for next weekend.