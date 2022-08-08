ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I resent my parents for having more children. Was I wrong to tell them?

By Morgan Absher, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Question: "Am I wrong for telling my parents I resent them for having more children when they couldn’t afford to take care of me? I'm 23 now, but when I was little, I was very aware of how little income my family had . When I was 4 or 5, I would never ask for toys because I knew my parents couldn’t afford it and I didn’t want to make them feel bad. My parents have always been loving and extremely hard working, and I owe everything to them. When I was 11, they told me they were having another baby. And then a year after that, they had another. I was enraged, furious and upset.

All my life, I would limit what I asked for. I wore my shoes until they had holes in them so I wouldn’t be a burden to my parents, but they decided to have two more kids when they couldn’t even provide me and my oldest sister with basic needs. This resulted in me having resentment toward my little sisters and parents, especially since I had gone through traumatic events at that young age and they didn’t notice.

More: My future sister-in-law paid for my wedding dress as a gift. Now, she wants her money back.

Today, they are doing a lot better financially than when I was little. I have moved out and gotten a full ride to a university. However, even now I think about how much easier life would have been if they hadn’t had my sisters. I do love my little sisters and am glad they get the toys I never got, the money for book fairs, and trips to Disney, but my inner child thinks about how unfair it was to me.

Now that I am older, I have started expressing my feelings about this to my parents, and I think they are starting to realize how mad and hurt I’ve silently been all these years. I can see the sadness in their faces and it makes me regret saying anything. They are immigrants and came here with nothing, so they have literally built their life from zero in a new country without speaking the language, so I appreciate everything they have done for me. I just need them to understand my point of view. Am I wrong for admitting my feelings to my parents even though it just hurts them and they can’t change the past?"

Answer: You have such a complex dilemma that I’m sure so many can relate to. I don’t think you’re wrong for sharing your feelings with your parents. What can be construed as trauma by children can be just another day for parents. Telling your parents how you feel may be a good first step in processing your emotions and working on letting that resentment go. On a positive note, it sounds like their reaction wasn't negative or defensive, so they may be more than willing to participate on this journey of amends. I recommend working through your feelings more with a qualified therapist if you’re able to, as there may be a lot you can do to heal your inner child and move forward. Your feelings are completely valid, and you don't have to work through them alone.

More: Am I wrong for choosing my boyfriend over my toxic family?

I will say, I don't think anyone should be told what they can and can’t do with their body, and I’ve actually come across this issue of having children when struggling financially a lot, in write-ins and Reddit posts. Especially recently, with the COVID-19 pandemic and how the economy has been, some people criticize others for having children while living in poverty. But things happen.

It sounds like your parents were faced with a lot of adversities when you were young – being immigrants, not knowing the language, starting from nothing and more. It may take a lot to get to this point, but giving them grace and seeing it from that perspective may help you move forward in healing. It does sound like you recognize their struggles and sacrifice, credit them with a lot, and love them. So I would really try to hold on to that good.

You seem to be in a great place now with a full scholarship and living on your own, and I wish you continued success on your journey. As you said, you can't change the past, so I would try to make amends with your feelings and parents the best you can. You deserve happiness and peace of mind. I would try to arrange some of those experiences you missed out on as a child with them now, no matter how big or small. As a Disney lover myself, I don’t think it’s ever too late to go back and experience that with your parents. However insignificant these experiences may seem, sharing them now could make a big impact on your mental well-being.

Morgan Absher is an occupational therapist in Los Angeles who hosts the podcast, "Two Hot Takes" where she and her co-hosts dish out advice. She writes a weekly column, sharing her advice with USA TODAY's readers. Find her on TikTok @twohottakes and YouTube here . You can reach her by email at Mabsher@gannett.com or you can click here to share your story with her.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I resent my parents for having more children. Was I wrong to tell them?

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

5 things I didn't want to hear when I was grieving and 1 thing that helped

This article originally appeared on July 15, 2016 Image via iStock. My husband and I were in shock but thrilled at the news after dealing with infertility for years. And it didn't take long for the comments to begin. When people found out, the usual remarks followed: "Triplets?! What are you going to do? Three kids at once?! Glad it's not me!" After mastering my response (and an evil look reserved for the rudest comments), I figured that was the worst of it. But little did I know I would be facing far worse comments after two of my triplets passed away.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resentment#Book Fairs#Toys
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
HuffPost

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Happy couples who have been together awhile can teach us all a thing or two about how to sustain and nurture a strong, loving connection for years to come. We asked couples therapists — who have seen the good, the bad and the ugly — what things people in happy partnerships rarely ever do.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook turned over to cops the private chats between Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter that outlined their plan to carry out at-home abortion and 'burn the evidence'

Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
NEBRASKA STATE
psychologytoday.com

How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
SOCIETY
verywellmind.com

How to Teach Your Kids to Let You Know When They’re Struggling

As parents, we want to be a safe place for our kids to share their feelings and any mental health challenges they are experiencing. Still, sometimes it can be hard to initiate conversations around mental health—to know what types of questions to ask, and to understand how to engage with your kids in a way that makes them feel comfortable.
KIDS
Shelley Wenger

What should you do when going through a divorce

Going through a divorce can be very challenging. Your whole life is going to have to change, whether that is good or bad (or everything in between). However, this process can often take a few months (or even years), which means living in limbo during that time.
Upworthy

Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.

Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
KIDS
Inc.com

Malcolm Gladwell Says Remote Work Is Bad for Employees--and a Lot of People Are Mad at Him

Malcolm Gladwell declared last week that remote work is bad--for society, for companies, and for the people doing it. "It's not in your best interest to work at home," he explained in an interview for the podcast Diary of a CEO. "I know it's a hassle to come to the office. But if you're just sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom, is that the work life you want to live?"
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

The Shock of Learning New Information After a Death

These challenges, at their more severe, can create a kind of relational trauma that can complicate grief. Both self-help strategies and counseling may help us come to terms with the ways this information complicates our grief. Soon after her husband died, Rita began to find flowers and notes at his...
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy