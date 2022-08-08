ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hungary fines Ryanair over raising prices to cope with tax

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwjK3_0h8tIgzI00

Hungary accused Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than three-quarters of a million euros after the budget carrier raised ticket prices to cope with a tax on what the government calls “extra profits" of industries ranging from airlines to banks.

Justice Minister Judit Varga wrote Monday on Facebook that an investigation against Ireland-based Ryanair started in June and found “unfair trade practices," triggering a fine of 300 million Hungarian forints ($777,058).

The fine is the first tied to the tax, which led Ryanair and others to increase prices and set off a clash with industry. Hungary has said costs should not be passed along to customers.

Ryanair says it will “immediately appeal any baseless fine" but that it hasn't received notice of one. It pointed to European Union law allowing airlines to set fares for flights within the 27-nation bloc without interference from national governments and says it will appeal to EU courts if needed.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist government says industries from banking to insurance to airlines that have enjoyed “extra profits” arising from soaring demand after the COVID-19 pandemic should contribute to the country's economic recovery. His government blames the war in Ukraine and EU sanctions against Russia for woes like the skyrocketing energy prices, its currency weakening to record levels and inflation reaching 12.6% in June.

The government has said it hopes the tax will raise 815 billion forints ($2.1 billion) to maintain a program that reduces people’s utility bills and bolsters the military.

The economic problems “require that whichever multinational companies that make extra profit should pay their share of the costs of the overhead protection and the national defense," Varga wrote Monday.

Economists have said some targeted industries like fossil fuels and banking are making higher-than-usual profits, but most are not. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has called the tax “highway robbery” and “idiotic,” calling on the government to end it.

Ryanair, British low-cost airline easyJet and Hungary-based budget carrier Wizz Air, have said they would add around 10 euros (dollars) to each ticket to cover the costs of the new tax.

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Daimler Truck to keep prices high, sees strong 2023

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) will keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, the truckmaker said on Thursday, forecasting demand will remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns

$265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns. A new report published by the Employment Research (IAB) on Tuesday outlines how Germany's economy will lose a whopping 260 billion euros ($265 billion) in added value by the end of the decade due to high energy prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will have severe ramifications on the labor market, according to Reuters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

US inflation eases in July as petrol prices drop

Prices in the US continued to rise rapidly last month, but a fall in petrol costs helped to ease the pace. The annual inflation rate, the pace at which prices rise, was 8.5% in July, down from June when it surged to 9.1%, the Labor Department said. Aside from energy,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union Law#Consumer Protection#Linus Business#Eu
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject Union's 9% Raise Deal, as Inflation Climbs

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen AG's main Mexico factory have rejected their own union's deal with management for a 9% pay raise, setting the stage for further talks just as inflation hits a 22-year high. Volkswagen de Mexico on Tuesday said it was committed to "constructive dialogue" with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fast Company

Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war

Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the first time that has happened after 25 months of increases. The report offered welcome news for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden heading into the midterm elections. Biden highlighted the flat monthly inflation figure. “I just want to say a number: zero,” he told reporters. “Today we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July.”
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US inflation relief prompts cautious optimism in European markets

The FTSE 100 finished another day in the green as lower-than-expected US inflation figures signalled relief for Americans and promised less pressure on wallets.US core inflation rose 5.9% in July, behind forecasts and following a reported decline in energy and fuel prices.In the City, shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral both lurched forward with Aviva planning to return more money to shareholders and Admiral announcing a special dividend payment in its half-year results.The FTSE 100 finished on Wednesday 18.96 points higher, or 0.25%, at 7,505.11.“US markets have basked in the glow of a welcome decline in headline inflation, with optimists...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy