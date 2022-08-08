Correction: AF-Rwanda-Congo story

In a story published August 5, 2022, about Rwanda, The Associated Press erroneously quoted a state media report paraphrasing a government spokeswoman and instead described it as a direct statement by her.
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has announced his engagement to Oxford criminology student Sophie-Alexandra Evekink. The royal, 40, is the eldest son of Prince Luitpold and the great-great grandson of Bavaria's last King Ludwig III, while Sophie was born in Singapore to a Dutch-Canadian family. Rumours started mounting that the pair...
Facebook turned over chats between a Nebraska mom and her 17-year-old daughter discussing preparations for the teen's at-home abortion. Meta, the social media giant's parent company, turned over the direct messages as part of an investigation into the teen's illegal abortion, court documents show. The investigation was launched in April,...
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Several Russian warplanes have been destroyed in dramatic explosions at a base in Crimea, the part of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia eight years ago, according to satellite imagery. The Russian planes were at the Saky base on the Crimean Peninsula. Following the explosions this...
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man armed with a shotgun broke into a Beirut bank on Thursday, holding employees hostage and threatening to set himself ablaze with gasoline unless he receives his trapped savings, a security official said. The man, identified as 42 year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, allegedly entered a branch of the Federal Bank in Beirut’s bustling Hamra district carrying a canister of gasoline and held six or seven bank employees hostage, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. However, George al-Haj, the head of the Bank Employees Syndicate, told local media that there are some seven or eight bank employees held hostage, as well as two customers. The man also fired three warning shots, the official said. Local media reported that he has about $200,000 stuck in the bank. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks since late 2019 have implemented strict withdrawal limits on foreign currency assets, effectively evaporating the savings of many Lebanese. The country today is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history, where three-quarters of the population have plunged into poverty, and the value of the Lebanese pound has declined by over 90% against the U.S. dollar.
The woman at the centre of a landmark case in China’s #MeToo movement has vowed not to give up after a court rejected her appeal for an apology and damages. In 2018 Zhou Xiaoxuan accused a high-profile state TV presenter, Zhu Jun, of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2014 internship. The case inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault and caused a social media storm.
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A 38-year-old man who is accused of being a member of an Islamic State cell dubbed The Beatles and who was deported from Turkey this week appeared in a London court on Thursday after police charged him with terrorism offences.
