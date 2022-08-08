ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: AF-Rwanda-Congo story

In a story published August 5, 2022, about Rwanda, The Associated Press erroneously quoted a state media report paraphrasing a government spokeswoman and instead described it as a direct statement by her.

