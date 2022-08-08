ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Magazine

Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town

Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
KITV.com

Walgreens closes Honolulu store after being open for nearly 10 years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Walgreens has closed its store at the Nuuanu Shopping Plaza in Honolulu after being open for nearly a decade, a company spokesperson confirmed to KITV4 News. The 11,500-square-foot store, which was the anchor of the plaza, closed unexpectedly earlier this summer.
Hawaii Business
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles

NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
KITV.com

It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com

42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
KHON2

Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to access the Blue Angels air show

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
KHON2

Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?

Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary

Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
KHON2

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
cutoday.info

Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank

HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
