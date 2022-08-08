Read full article on original website
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
KITV.com
Walgreens closes Honolulu store after being open for nearly 10 years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Walgreens has closed its store at the Nuuanu Shopping Plaza in Honolulu after being open for nearly a decade, a company spokesperson confirmed to KITV4 News. The 11,500-square-foot store, which was the anchor of the plaza, closed unexpectedly earlier this summer.
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles
NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
KITV.com
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
KITV.com
42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
Honolulu Zoo’s new and improved concession stand
The Honolulu Zoo welcomed their new and improved Kapahulu Market on Friday, Aug. 5, with a soft opening.
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
KITV.com
'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While vacationing on Oahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a Zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. By the end of the session, Sanders...
hawaiimomblog.com
Robata JINYA - Honolulu's Newest Authentic Japanese Restaurant Opening Friday, August 12
Last night, Hawaii Mom Blog attended a media dinner for the new Robata JINYA in the former Nobu space at Ward Village opening this Friday, August 12, 2022. Robata JINYA offers a finer dining experience with an elevated menu including Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi, and a wide selection of kushiyaki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to access the Blue Angels air show
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
KHON2
Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?
Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary
Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
KHON2
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
cutoday.info
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank
HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
