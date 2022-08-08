ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Katana

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet of the week Katana is looking for her forever home. She was born on April 9, 2020 and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is spayed, microchipped, house broken and up to date on her vaccinations. She gets along with dogs, cats and kids. She will require a fenced in yard, and members of the SPCA said she is a great dog with some puppy energy in her.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Tatum Music Company opens temporary location, promotes rental program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doice Grant, president of Tatum Music Company stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the 74-year-old music store, it’s temporary Longview location, rental purchase program and donation plan to children’s service organizations. For more information, click here.
KLTV

New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
TYLER, TX
planomoms.com

Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼

Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
PLANO, TX
CBS19

Tyler-based Catch Me If You Can food truck expanding

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler-based food truck is expanding to what it says its customers have been asking for — a brick-and-mortar location. Catch Me If You Can, owned by Amanda Longacre, will soon open a sit-down restaurant located at 18928 Highway 155 South in Flint. Longacre posted...
TYLER, TX
athensisd.net

We’re in this together

One week after their first day of class, pre-K students at South Athens Elementary walk onto the playground, still a little fuzzy-headed from their afternoon nap. Everything feels better when you have someone’s hand to hold.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses

TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hip Hop Star Plies Coming To Tyler, TX Labor Day Weekend

There's an old saying or fashion rule that you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day. While we don't know who actually came up with this rule, that's the rule, so before Labor Day gets here, you need to get your all white outfit together for a special sexy night with a hip hop and social media star!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

