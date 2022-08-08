Read full article on original website
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Katana
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet of the week Katana is looking for her forever home. She was born on April 9, 2020 and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is spayed, microchipped, house broken and up to date on her vaccinations. She gets along with dogs, cats and kids. She will require a fenced in yard, and members of the SPCA said she is a great dog with some puppy energy in her.
Mason Is Ready For His Next Chapter Of Life, After The Shelter
Mason has been hanging out at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People shelter now for three months. He's getting comfortable where he is, but Pets Fur People prefers for him to get more comfortable with you and your active family. There's only so much love that the staff can be...
ketk.com
Tatum Music Company opens temporary location, promotes rental program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doice Grant, president of Tatum Music Company stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the 74-year-old music store, it’s temporary Longview location, rental purchase program and donation plan to children’s service organizations. For more information, click here.
KLTV
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Tyler-based Catch Me If You Can food truck expanding
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler-based food truck is expanding to what it says its customers have been asking for — a brick-and-mortar location. Catch Me If You Can, owned by Amanda Longacre, will soon open a sit-down restaurant located at 18928 Highway 155 South in Flint. Longacre posted...
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a publicist and local historian who really likes helping people with historical research. On this day in history Pastor Rosia J Harmon, the proud pastor of the God's Amazing Grace Outreach Ministries 216 South Bonner Tyler, Texas 75702 celebrates her 60th Birthday on July 31, 2022.
athensisd.net
We’re in this together
One week after their first day of class, pre-K students at South Athens Elementary walk onto the playground, still a little fuzzy-headed from their afternoon nap. Everything feels better when you have someone’s hand to hold.
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
‘You will get caught’: Tyler ISD installing ‘vape detectors’ in high school, CTC campuses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday. In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” More vape detectors will also be installed […]
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses
TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
Hip Hop Star Plies Coming To Tyler, TX Labor Day Weekend
There's an old saying or fashion rule that you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day. While we don't know who actually came up with this rule, that's the rule, so before Labor Day gets here, you need to get your all white outfit together for a special sexy night with a hip hop and social media star!
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
