Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
ozarkradionews.com
Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.
Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City woman dies in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City woman is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Cole County. State troopers say the crash happened on Highway 54 west of Route C-C late Friday night. Investigators say a car driven be a 16-year old changed lanes, started skidding, and hit two motorcycles in the other lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night
Columbia police are investigating a suspicious person that was inside an apartment on the 4300 block of Kentsfield on Tuesday night. The post Columbia Police investigate after a suspicious person reported entering an apartment Tuesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of breaking out windows of 700 cars at Columbia lot
A Columbia man faces multiple charges for allegedly damaging more than 700 cars at an auto recycling lot in Columbia. Cody Boehmer is charged with two counts of felony first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of first-degree trespassing. According to court documents, Boehmer illegally entered the lot of A...
kwos.com
Missouri man’s body pulled from Boone County lake
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Iowa man seriously injured in Camden County motorcycle crash
An Iowa man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened when Bradley Fink, 37, of Silver Springs, Iowa, turned into the path of a truck on Highway 54 near Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
kjluradio.com
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside. MSHP online The post Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
kjluradio.com
Boone County man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend heads to trial in September
A jury trial is rescheduled for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial to begin September 7. This is the fifth time a jury trial has been scheduled for Jones in this case.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
Comments / 0