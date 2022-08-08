Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Loetta Blair — Service 8/11/22 9 A.M.
Loetta Blair of Hillsboro passed away Saturday (8/6), she was 66 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday (8/11) morning at 9 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with burial to follow. The visitation for Loetta Blair will be Wednesday (8/10) evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn...
mymoinfo.com
M. Sean Carl – Service 8/12/22 At 1 P.M.
M. Sean Carl of Farmington died August 3rd at the age of 54. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation for M. Sean Carl is Friday from 11 until 1 at the chapel in...
mymoinfo.com
Vernice LaDean Wade – Service 8/13/22
Vernice LaDean Wade of Farmington died Friday at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Vernice Wade will be Friday evening from 5 until 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Fred J. Stoffregen – Service 8/11/22 At 11 A.M.
Fred J. Stoffregen of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 60. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment is at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Visitation for Fred Stoffregen is Wednesday afternoon after 3 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Mark Edward Bennett Senior – Service 8/10/22 2 p.m.
Mark Edward Bennett Senior of Irondale died last Friday at the age of 60. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 1 o’clock...
mymoinfo.com
Susan Marie Engel — Graveside Service 8/13/22 1:30 P.M.
Susan Marie Engel of Festus passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, she was 64 years old. The visitation for Susan Engel will be Saturday (8/13) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 1:30, at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Ware.
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery — Funeral Mass 8/11/22 10 A.M.
Margaret Mary “Marge” Peery of Festus passed away Saturday (8/6), she was 87 years old. The funeral mass will be Thursday (8/11) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation for Marge Peery will be Wednesday (8/10) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
David Lockwood – Private Graveside Service
David Lockwood of Farmington died, Thursday, August 4th at the age of 69. He was an aviation structural mechanic for the U.S. Navy and will have a private graveside service will full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Well Respected Farmington Man Dies
(Farmington) A man well known in the Farmington community passed away over the weekend. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Sonny Jennings. Visitation for Sonny Jennings is Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington and again thursday starting at noon at the First Baptist Church in Farmington.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi
A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
mymoinfo.com
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
mymoinfo.com
Winkelman to teach at Crystal City High School
(Crystal City) After spending many years in the print media industry, John Winkelman is making the move to the classroom. The Crystal City resident has left Liguori Publications and will become an English teacher at Crystal City High School on a part-time basis. Winkelman says he’s looking forward to the new position.
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
kfmo.com
Saturday Morning Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
KMOV
Relief on the way for Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Relief is on the way for around 60 people who were given no warning when they were kicked out of a Jefferson County mobile home park over a leaking sewer line. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how the families were caught in the middle...
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
mymoinfo.com
Big River Ambulance District pleased to see bond issue passed
(Cedar Hill) The Big River Ambulance District was happy to see their Proposition Public Safety issue pass last week in the primary election. After failing in April, district patrons decided to try again, but spent more time and effort educating their voters on why the bond issue was needed and what it will do to help the district. Big River Chief Scott Fisher says they will not waste time before placing an order for new vehicles.
