FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
17 years in, divers continue removing milfoil by hand in Sebago Lake region
NAPLES, Maine — Milfoil species are incredibly invasive plants that thrive and spread in shallow water, choking out surrounding plant life. Variable leaf milfoil has been trying to expand in the Sebago Lake region since the 1970s. Since 2005, the Maine-based nonprofit Lakes Environmental Association has been fighting back in the Songo River — one of Maine's busiest inland waterways.
wgan.com
Osprey pilots conclude training exercises in Portland area
You may have spotted them in the skies over Portland in recent days, but the U.S. Marine Corps says the Osprey aircraft have headed back to home base. The Marine Corps says the V-22 Osprey flights in the area were part of routine training. They arrived at the Portland Jetport last week, according to the Portland Press Herald, and were flying back to their home base in New River, North Carolina this week.
mainebiz.biz
Portland to launch long-awaited bike-share program in tandem with Michigan firm, local sponsors
Portland aims to roll out a long-delayed bike-share program next week in tandem with Tandem Mobility, of Grand Rapids, Mich., the Maine Department of Transportation and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The Aug. 15 start date comes a year after the city announced the selection of Tandem Mobility, which currently operates...
wanderingwheatleys.com
12 Cool Boutique Hotels in Portland, Maine
Portland, Maine might be small, but this one-of-a-kind city sure does pack a punch when it comes to things to see and do. From picture-perfect historic lighthouses to a booming craft beer scene and spectacular natural attractions, this coastal city has something for every type of traveler!. No trip to...
mainebiz.biz
Portland OKs master plan to build hotel, condos, stores next to City Hall
A rough proposal to transform a parking lot next to Portland City Hall into a complex of condos, shops and a 156-room hotel became a little less rough Tuesday night after an initial OK by city officials. The Portland Planning Board unanimously approved the complex’s master development plan, an optional...
wabi.tv
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
mainebiz.biz
From the Editor: Mixed signals on where Maine’s economy is headed
While the ongoing pandemic has been an ever-present threat this year, I feel fortunate to have been able to get around the state more in 2022 than either of the two previous years. In the course of going to Mainebiz events or reporting stories, I’ve spent time in Presque Isle,...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine
A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: When it comes to startups, Renee Kelly has her foot on the gas
Renee Kelly is assistant vice president for innovation and economic development for the University of Maine. She serves as a liaison to the state’s economic development community and identifies opportunities for the university to partner with organizations to improve Maine’s economy. In addition, she leads the commercialization support and innovation programs of the University of Maine, including the MIRTA Accelerator program, Foster Center for Innovation, UMaine’s I-Corps Site and business incubation programs.
WMTW
Portland restaurant workers push back on proposed minimum wage hike
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Among them is an initiative that would increase the minimum...
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Chipotle faces union-busting charge from former Augusta employee
A former Chipotle Mexican Grill worker has filed an unfair labor practices charge with federal officials, claiming the fast-food chain has blacklisted her from future employment for attempting to organize workers at the Augusta franchise. The claim comes just weeks after the Augusta store was shuttered under circumstances that employees say amount to union busting.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: At Thomas College, Laurie Lachance points the path from classroom to career
Dover-Foxcroft native Laurie Lachance was the first in her family to go to college, earning an undergraduate economics degree from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Thomas College. She’s been president of Thomas College since 2012 as the Waterville school’s first alumna — and woman — in the role. She was also Maine’s first female state economist and has served as president and CEO of the Maine Development Foundation. More recently, she co-chaired the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee in 2020. This year, she received an honorary degree from Bowdoin in what she calls a “profoundly affirming and healing” experience.
newscentermaine.com
How long does it take to charge a new electric vehicle? NEWS CENTER Maine investigates
PORTLAND, Maine — What’s the range, and how long does it take to charge?. Those are the two most common questions when it comes to electric vehicles. Range on new EV models is consistently within 250 to 350 miles, and the time needed to charge has decreased as well.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: Mufalo Chitam, immigrant advocacy leader, raises up those around her
Mufalo Chitam is the executive director of the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, which oversees 90 partner organizations across the state. She was nominated by Adilah Muhammad, executive director of the Third Place, as a “strong statewide leader.”. When the Zambia-born Chitam arrived in Portland in 2000, there was...
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
