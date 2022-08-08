ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Drier Air brings lower rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A thick layer of Saharan dust has spread across our skies. So, we are much drier for Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances escalate next week as deeper moisture returns along with a steering flow towards the coast. This is good news, because it...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
cw34.com

Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
850wftl.com

Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WTVM

‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 35-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when he was buried underneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida, officials said. Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week. They believe the man was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed and trapped him underneath.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK

System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach

(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two die in separate Palm Beach County train crashes, raising week’s total to four deaths

Two people were hit and killed by trains in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning, according to officials, bringing to four the a total of people who have been killed by trains in the last week. One of the accidents happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach when a pedestrian was hit by a Brightline train south of 10th Avenue North, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

