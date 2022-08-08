Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Drier Air brings lower rain chances
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A thick layer of Saharan dust has spread across our skies. So, we are much drier for Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances escalate next week as deeper moisture returns along with a steering flow towards the coast. This is good news, because it...
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
cw34.com
Tesla battery fire leads to I-95 slowdown in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters in Delray Beach hauled in 5,000 gallons of water to put out a fire in the battery of a Tesla on I-95. The typical car fire only requires a fraction of that amount, firefighters say. The fire happened Tuesday night. Firefighters shut down...
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun
A Palm Beach County landmark is closing its doors at the end of August. The Atlantis Skateway in Greenacres is calling it quits after 47 years of serving up good times and great fun.
850wftl.com
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
WTVM
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 35-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when he was buried underneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida, officials said. Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week. They believe the man was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed and trapped him underneath.
treasurecoast.com
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Portside Breakfast and Lunch to Open in West Palm Beach
Get ready for pancakes, bennies, handhelds and more
850wftl.com
Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
WESH
Sheriff: Florida man was taking video of sunrise when sand dune collapsed, killing him
Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells WPBF that 37-year-old Sean Nagel was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Two die in separate Palm Beach County train crashes, raising week’s total to four deaths
Two people were hit and killed by trains in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning, according to officials, bringing to four the a total of people who have been killed by trains in the last week. One of the accidents happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach when a pedestrian was hit by a Brightline train south of 10th Avenue North, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s ...
cbs12.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
