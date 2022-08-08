ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

WNAW 94.7

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
HARTFORD, CT
amherstbulletin.com

International flavor: Big Basket Market in North Amherst filling shelves with Indian, Arabic and Asian food

AMHERST — On the first day an international grocery store was open in the Mill District in North Amherst this week, Akshaya Pawar located a package of turmeric. “This was an unexpected find,” Pawar said while examining the package containing whole pieces of turmeric. She explained that she could boil the turmeric in milk or water for use in Hindu religious ceremonies.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
CHICOPEE, MA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
WUPE

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Aug. 10, 2022

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., “Music Monday’s.” This week it’s Union Jack. Tickets to Music Mondays are $10 for BBG members and $15 for non-members. Entrance is free for children 12 and under. Bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs, stroll the grounds. Visit www.berkshirebotanical.org for tickets. Concerts will take place rain or shine, but in case of severe weather, concerts will be cancelled, and refunds given; Friday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to noon, “Family Fridays: The Wonder of Reptiles.” The program takes place on the Fitzpatrick lawn. Learn more about our scaly friends and meet some reptile special guests in person; Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., “Nighthawks with Mass Audubon.” The program begins with a slideshow presentation on bird migration and common nighthawks followed by a relaxing evening of watching nighthawks make their way from the northeast to South America. Bring a folding chair to make the waiting for these birds comfortable. Binoculars and snacks could also be helpful additions. Cost is $15 members, $19 non-members. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
