Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
nenc.news
Holyoke’s Fiestas Patronales pays homage to festival celebrated in Puerto Rico
Local business owners in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are paying homage to a Puerto Rican festival of the saints this weekend by having their own celebration in the city’s downtown. Commonly known as Fiestas Patronales, the annual celebration is a prominent festival in Puerto Rico where each municipality on the island...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Eyewitness News
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
‘The Original Italian Festival’ returning to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14
After COVID-19 protocols shut down ‘The Original Italian Festival’ hosted by Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Out Lady of Loreto Parish for two years, the festival is coming back to Worcester Aug. 11 to 14. “It’s a challenge because COVID is still around, we’re still dealing with...
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
amherstbulletin.com
International flavor: Big Basket Market in North Amherst filling shelves with Indian, Arabic and Asian food
AMHERST — On the first day an international grocery store was open in the Mill District in North Amherst this week, Akshaya Pawar located a package of turmeric. “This was an unexpected find,” Pawar said while examining the package containing whole pieces of turmeric. She explained that she could boil the turmeric in milk or water for use in Hindu religious ceremonies.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
westernmassnews.com
“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo. Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Berkshire County Great Cool Down Idea, Stick Your head Under One Of These!
What better and or more refreshing way to cool down than sticking your head, or your whole body in one of these waterfalls! The Berkshires have over 20 stunning waterfalls, here are a couple of great ways to cool down and have some fun when the weather gets too hot and sunny you can cool off in one.
Downtown mural speaks to Springfield’s past, present and future (Editorial)
The mural will tower over Worthington Street in Springfield and speak to the city’s past, present and future. It’s a spectacular five-story wall of downtown artwork that represents the most ambitious project to date of City Mosaic, a nonprofit organization. It recreates wall advertising that was on the building more than 50 years ago.
What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?
One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
Garden Notes: Aug. 10, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Monday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., “Music Monday’s.” This week it’s Union Jack. Tickets to Music Mondays are $10 for BBG members and $15 for non-members. Entrance is free for children 12 and under. Bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs, stroll the grounds. Visit www.berkshirebotanical.org for tickets. Concerts will take place rain or shine, but in case of severe weather, concerts will be cancelled, and refunds given; Friday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to noon, “Family Fridays: The Wonder of Reptiles.” The program takes place on the Fitzpatrick lawn. Learn more about our scaly friends and meet some reptile special guests in person; Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., “Nighthawks with Mass Audubon.” The program begins with a slideshow presentation on bird migration and common nighthawks followed by a relaxing evening of watching nighthawks make their way from the northeast to South America. Bring a folding chair to make the waiting for these birds comfortable. Binoculars and snacks could also be helpful additions. Cost is $15 members, $19 non-members. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Low water levels in Connecticut River not ideal for swimming, boating
It was another day of extreme heat and with the ongoing drought, conditions out on local waters are not becoming ideal for water recreation.
Swimming at Green River in Greenfield remains closed
Swimming in the Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.
MassLive.com
