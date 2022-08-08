Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Wolf Joins Businesses to Celebrate New, Lower Tax Rate
YORK, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined yesterday by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
abc27.com
Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which...
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdiy.org
New Rules for Pennsylvania’s Tipped Workers Are Now in Effect
Pennsylvania has new rules for tipped workers. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the regulations aim to provide more protections for employees who rely on tips to earn a living. (Original air-date: 8/10/22)
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration encourages vaccinations before kids head back to school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children will soon head back to the classroom, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is encouraging parents and guardians to get children vaccinated. Pennsylvania state law requires children to be up to date on vaccines for their age group. Some of the required vaccinations for K-12...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Pennsylvania American Water Helps Plant Nearly 2,000 Trees in Recognition of Customers’ Switch to Paperless Billing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Following a highly successful monthlong paperless billing customer enrollment campaign, Pennsylvania American Water today donated $19,470 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. This spring, the company committed to donating $10 for every customer who switched from paper to electronic bills during the month of April, enough to underwrite the cost of planting one tree, including the tree itself and a reusable stake and shelter. The campaign led to 1,947 customer conversions to paperless billing, which will result in an equivalent number of trees bring planted across Pennsylvania thanks to Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its network of partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005998/en/ Pennsylvania American Water President, Mike Doran, (left) presents Chesapeake Bay Foundation Executive Director for Pennsylvania, Bill Chain, with a check for $19,470 following a monthlong paperless billing enrollment campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
Two Pennsylvania Nursing Facilities Indited for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH (PRESS RELEASE) – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania...
Electric prices in Pennsylvania to increase again on Sept. 1, PUC announces
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the summer comes to an end and the air conditioners start to come out of the windows, your electric bill might not change a whole lot as the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting Pennsylvanians that electric companies are expected to raise prices again on Sept. 1. The PUC […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 super PACs are pouring tens of millions into Pennsylvania for Oz and Fetterman ads
Pennsylvania was already expected to have one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. Now two super PACs are spending big bucks booking TV time. The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC focused on reclaiming the Senate, will pour an additional $9.5 million into promoting Mehmet Oz’s campaign, raising its total pledged spending to about $34 million in the state. The increase reflects a doubling down of Republicans on winning the seat in Pennsylvania and an urgency to get Oz, who had not been on TV until recently, on air.
Pennsylvania's PUC warns of increases in electric energy pricing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advised customers on Wednesday that several major electric generating utilities will raise prices on Sep. 1. The commission recommends that residents should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills,...
abc27.com
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
therecord-online.com
21 state House Republicans charge Wolf administration with “indoctrination” in public schools
HARRISBURG, PA – Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton) and 20 additional state House Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called for acting Pennsylvania Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless, they charged, he takes action to reverse what they called “Gender Theory Student Indoctrination” in K-12 public schools. “The PA...
See where Pa. cities rank among those where inflation is growing the most
The nation’s year-over-year inflation rate stood at 9.1% in June, making it the highest inflation has been in over 40 years. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, other factors like the Russian invasion/war in Ukraine as well as labor shortages are causing the rise in inflation. Though, inflation continues...
fox29.com
Back to School: Teachers' Teammates providing school supplies for teachers at Pennsylvania warehouse
Teachers' Teammates, a local nonprofit organization, has launched a new program allowing teachers to get school supplies for the school year for a discounted price. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick takes a look inside the warehouse.
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
CENTER SQUARE, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold last year will soon expire, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The unclaimed winning ticket from the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021, was sold at the Wawa at 1015 Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
Comments / 2