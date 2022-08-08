ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Wolf Joins Businesses to Celebrate New, Lower Tax Rate

YORK, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined yesterday by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which...
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
Pennsylvania American Water Helps Plant Nearly 2,000 Trees in Recognition of Customers’ Switch to Paperless Billing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Following a highly successful monthlong paperless billing customer enrollment campaign, Pennsylvania American Water today donated $19,470 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. This spring, the company committed to donating $10 for every customer who switched from paper to electronic bills during the month of April, enough to underwrite the cost of planting one tree, including the tree itself and a reusable stake and shelter. The campaign led to 1,947 customer conversions to paperless billing, which will result in an equivalent number of trees bring planted across Pennsylvania thanks to Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its network of partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005998/en/ Pennsylvania American Water President, Mike Doran, (left) presents Chesapeake Bay Foundation Executive Director for Pennsylvania, Bill Chain, with a check for $19,470 following a monthlong paperless billing enrollment campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
2 super PACs are pouring tens of millions into Pennsylvania for Oz and Fetterman ads

Pennsylvania was already expected to have one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. Now two super PACs are spending big bucks booking TV time. The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC focused on reclaiming the Senate, will pour an additional $9.5 million into promoting Mehmet Oz’s campaign, raising its total pledged spending to about $34 million in the state. The increase reflects a doubling down of Republicans on winning the seat in Pennsylvania and an urgency to get Oz, who had not been on TV until recently, on air.
Pennsylvania's PUC warns of increases in electric energy pricing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) advised customers on Wednesday that several major electric generating utilities will raise prices on Sep. 1. The commission recommends that residents should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills,...
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...

