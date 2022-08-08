he needs this.. it will be ok... substance abuse is real... sobriety is good for ones life..mind and soul.
I'm for bam getting sober and all but from what I've seen his wife is trying to get full custody of the children and have his rights removed while he's in the rehab center and it's really starting to resemble the break down of Britney spears and the person taking advantage of the situation. because I've known people who have been in forced rehab before and because of the restrictions placed on them they were not able to defend themselves from a custody battle and even though they have been sober for years some even going a decade without breaking sobriety they still have lost all rights to their children do to the predatory nature of some people
after his best friend pass away...everything he did went to 100...im sure he was already on drugs but that gave him a reason to DO MORE. I hope he gets sober🙏
