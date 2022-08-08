ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'

Jaime Herrera Beutler faces a Trump-backed primary challenger after she voted to impeach him over Jan 6. She says she's "never been in this position" and is used to winning elections by focusing on local issues. She hopes her "independent" approach will "continue to be the thing that's most important...
The Veracity Report

New Rasmussen Poll Suggests a Midterm Red Tsunami is Brewing

According to the poll, released on Sunday, for the second straight week the GOP maintains an 8-point advantage in Rasmussen’s weekly generic congressional survey. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Rasmussen reports, and Real Clear Politics.
Bloomberg

Russia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Ukraine

A merchant ship under US sanctions passed Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait on its way from Syria to Russia late last month. European intelligence officials who tracked the Sparta II say it carried military vehicles to bolster President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The ship’s journey to the Black Sea...
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease

(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
The Associated Press

Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
