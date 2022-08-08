Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheney Campaign ‘Cautioned’ By Secretary of State After Mailing Out Ballot Request Forms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Secretary of State last week cautioned the Cheney campaign against using “official election” language on campaign literature after her campaign funded a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms throughout Wyoming. “We did have contact with (the...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Chuck Gray, running for Secretary of State of Wyoming
State Representative Chuck Gray is running for Secretary of State for Wyoming. He came on SYP to discuss election integrity of Wyoming, banning ballot boxes and what ballot harvesting is. Chuck also spoke about the Second Amendment and how he would work with Governor Mark Gordon.
capcity.news
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
Cheney “Cautioned” By Secretary Of State Over Campaign Mailer
Over the past couple of weeks, some Wyomingites have received what looks like an absentee ballot in the mail. It's actually a form to request an absentee ballot. The mailer was sent out by the Cheney campaign. Nowhere in the mailer is anyone asked to vote for Liz Cheney. HOWEVER!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Rails Against Wyoming Receiving Federal Funds But He Received $1.7 Million In Federal Funds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A candidate running for the Wyoming Legislature who said he would look to cut Wyoming’s reliance on the federal government if elected, has accepted more than $1.7 million in government dollars from 2020-2021. The $1,755,158 in funds House District 20...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota
Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
New game wardens honored for exemplary work at Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department celebrated the achievements of three new game wardens, all of whom were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir...
wrrnetwork.com
Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Petroleum Association: Development of Billion-Barrel Wyoming Oil Reserve Possible But Challenging
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gaining access to a billion-barrel oil reserve discovered in Wyoming won’t be impossible, but it may be improbable according to an oil and gas industry representative. Last week, Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced it had confirmed the presence of a...
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates’ support. “I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent,” State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
county17.com
County engineer: WYDOT likely to select a bid for Rockpile crosswalk by September
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The plan for a crosswalk on Second Street near Campbell County Rockpile Museum is moving along. Campbell County Public Works Senior Engineer Clark Melinkovich said Aug. 9 Wyoming Department of Transportation will select one of two bids Campbell County received for the project. He said he sent the state the bids Monday, and he anticipates the state will respond to the bids within a few weeks. Powder River Construction bid $80,190.80, and S & S Builders bid $97,979, Melinkovich said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state’s rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
BREAKING: Tester Votes for Tax Hike, Massive Spending Bill
The bill raises taxes on working class Americans. The bill spends billions more of your taxpayer dollars, as government spending fuels the inflation that is driving up the cost of practically everything you buy. And Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) just voted over the weekend to put the bill across the finish line.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0