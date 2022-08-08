ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

SYP: Chuck Gray, running for Secretary of State of Wyoming

State Representative Chuck Gray is running for Secretary of State for Wyoming. He came on SYP to discuss election integrity of Wyoming, banning ballot boxes and what ballot harvesting is. Chuck also spoke about the Second Amendment and how he would work with Governor Mark Gordon.
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?

Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates’ support. “I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent,” State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
County engineer: WYDOT likely to select a bid for Rockpile crosswalk by September

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The plan for a crosswalk on Second Street near Campbell County Rockpile Museum is moving along. Campbell County Public Works Senior Engineer Clark Melinkovich said Aug. 9 Wyoming Department of Transportation will select one of two bids Campbell County received for the project. He said he sent the state the bids Monday, and he anticipates the state will respond to the bids within a few weeks. Powder River Construction bid $80,190.80, and S & S Builders bid $97,979, Melinkovich said.
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state’s rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
