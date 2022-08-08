Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Dead – but Is She Really Gone for Good?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter's days of terrorizing the Forresters might be over.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
digitalspy.com
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?
'Days of Our Lives' character Kate Roberts is an important part of Salem, here are a few facts about the character and her portrayer.
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
The Days Of Our Lives Star Who Was The First Male Model On The Price Is Right
Robert Scott Wilson has definitely taken the soap opera world by storm. The actor is best known for his role as Ben Weston on "Days of Our Lives." Wilson's arc on the NBC soap opera has been a wild ride as he started off as a new guy in town who came to Salem looking for his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), per Soap Central.
Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)
Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Confirms His Exit as Ashland… But ‘Maybe I’ll See You Again One Day’
The end has come for Ashland Locke. Portrayer Robert Newman confirmed that his character has in fact met his fate — at the hands of Nick — and the scenes from the Monday, July 25, episode were his last. Newman took to Twitter to post a video to...
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Couples: Where Are They Now?
Only one Washington D.C. couple from Season 10 of 'Married at First Sight' has experienced lasting love. But many of the cast members are thriving.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' will say goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock with its upcoming move this fall.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story
For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
