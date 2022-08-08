Read full article on original website
Boonville man sentenced to probation for hit & run involving child
A Cooper County man is sentenced for a hit and run involving a child. Treyvon Korte, of Boonville, previously pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury. He was sentenced Monday to five years supervised probation. The accident happened in May 2021...
Jefferson City man arrested in Utah for kidnapping three-year-old daughter
A Jefferson City man travels more than 1,200 miles before he’s caught with his young daughter. Thomas Chee, 54, is charged with one count of parental kidnapping. It was last Friday when Chee contacted the mother of his three-year-old daughter to tell her he’d picked her up from daycare and was taking her on a job interview. According to court documents, Chee moved to the area three months ago from Las Vegas to be closer to his daughter.
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
Iowa man seriously injured in Camden County motorcycle crash
An Iowa man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened when Bradley Fink, 37, of Silver Springs, Iowa, turned into the path of a truck on Highway 54 near Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City woman charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been...
Morgan County man sentenced to ten years for shooting neighbor in the face
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to shooting his neighbor in the face three years ago. On Monday, Revious Hamilton, Jr., of Stover, pleaded down to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The prosecutor says Hamilton is a prior and persistent offender. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
Sedalia man accused of trafficking large amount of meth agrees to bench trial
A Sedalia man will head to trial later this year after law enforcement finds pounds of methamphetamine on his property. It was earlier today when David Bridges agreed to a bench trial to take place December 2. He’s charged with second-degree drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lake Ozark realtor accused of hiring a hitman is punished for violating bond conditions
A Lake-area realtor accused of trying to hire someone to kill her former mother-in-law is ordered to spend 96 hours in the county jail for violating her probation. During a probation violation hearing held on Monday, Leigh Ann Bauman admitted she violated her bond. In addition to jail time which begins August 19, she’ll have to wear an alcohol bracelet monitor. The bracelet which runs a test every 30 minutes will be supervised by Court Probationary Services at Bauman’s cost.
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
Last night's rain closes two Cole County roads near South Moreau Creek
Two Cole County roads are closed today because of high water due to last night’s rain. Both roads are in the Russellville area, flooded by South Moreau Creek. The closed roads include the 11100 block of North Brand Road and the 7400 block of Vaughn Ford Road.
Two women accused of trying to smuggle narcotics into Moberly Correctional Center
Two out-of-state women are facing drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Moberly Correctional Center. Shala Brown, 24, of Centerville, Iowa, and Stephanie Wilbur, 29, of Olathe, Kansas, are each charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. According to court documents, the investigation into...
