Boston, MA

Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago

BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability.

Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline.

Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy streets and landmarks on a regular basis.

Just last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report indicating Boston would see up to 18 days of high tide flooding next year and predicted that trend would continue to grow in the future.

“What’s happening is Boston used to be marshland. A lot of it is filled,” explained Julia Hopkins, and assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University.

Marshes act like nature’s sponge, absorbing rising tides and softening the blow of powerful waves.

Replacing those areas with the hard built-up surfaces you find in an urban setting has the opposite effect.

That gave Hopkins and a team of scientists at Northeastern University an idea: to re-create the effect that has a marsh has.

They call it the Emerald Tutu.

“It’s a coastal resilience tool,” Hopkins said. “It’s called a nature-based solution which means that it is engineered infrastructure that uses a lot of natural elements to protect the shoreline from flooding, specifically from storms.”

Scientists are now testing prototypes. They’re seven-foot discs that have plants on the top and seaweed on the bottom.

The discs are linked to one another and placed just off the threatened coastal areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3mIG_0h8tG1Zo00
Emerald Tutu

“They’re meant to sort of surround Boston like a tutu,” Hopkins added.

As incoming waves hit the tutu, their force is absorbed and diminished.

Hopkins says a big advantage of this approach is flexibility.

“The tutu is modular, which means over time as conditions change, as climate change intensifies . . .you can change the tutu to match whatever the weather conditions are that you’re experiencing.”

The threat is real.

Boston Harbor has already seen sea levels rise by 9 inches since 1950. Even with reduced carbon levels in the atmosphere, it could rise another foot in the next few decades.

The tutu earned a research grant from that National Science Foundation and has won design awards from M.I.T and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

It’s also inspiring young scientists who want to be part of a solution to climate change.

Louiza Wise, an ecological engineer, said, “It’s exciting to not only just have this looming dread of what’s to come but to be working on something that’s going to be a potential solution.”

Hopkins hopes this first of its kind approach can be replicated in lots of coastal cities.

“We’re meant for an urban coastal environment and that certainly means all of Boston. I’m a New Yorker . . . and hopefully that means a lot of New York City too.”

The name Emerald Tutu is a play on the Emerald Necklace which is the chain of parks that goes from the Esplanade, down thru the Arboretum, and ends in Franklin Park.

The developers hope the Emerald Tutu will become another iconic landmark showing how Boston develops an outdoor resource.

Comments / 26

Liberal Khunts
2d ago

It says that the tide is 9" higher than in 1950. I'd like to see the data on that. I go to the same beach my whole life and sit in the same spot. How come the tide stops at the exact same spot now as it did in 1975 when I sat there as a kid!? It seems to me if the tide is 9" higher in Boston it would be in Marshfield as well. 🤔

Reply(2)
12
FJB 2000 mules
2d ago

When the rich start selling their beach front homes then I’ll believe it

Reply
6
 

WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
SCITUATE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
MANCHESTER, NH
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
