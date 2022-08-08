Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
MLive.com
Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule
LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?
Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
localsportsjournal.com
A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles
When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MLive.com
Muskegon Heights Academy football coach steps down to take D-II opportunity
MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Heights Academy football program enjoyed a resurgence last fall, as the Tigers went 6-5 overall after not fielding a team in 2020, hosted their first postseason game in school history and defeated Holton 66-42 to notch their first playoff victory since 2010. Head coach Van...
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
localsportsjournal.com
When Flashback and Future Collide
A National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger – traveling between Ludington and Manitowoc, WI – first entered service in 1953 and is the last remaining coal-fired car ferry on the Great Lakes. Come August, it will become a key participant in what is being billed as “The Battle...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81
Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors
On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
boatlyfe.com
Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon
The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure
A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
fox2detroit.com
Burning Foot Beer Festival combines brews, music, and camping in west Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Burning Foot isn't your typical beer festival. Sample craft beers while bands play, then end the night camping along Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon. Nearly 100 breweries will be serving up their beers. This year's music lineup includes the Plain White Ts,...
