Muskegon, MI

MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI
MLive.com

Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?

Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles

When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

When Flashback and Future Collide

A National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger – traveling between Ludington and Manitowoc, WI – first entered service in 1953 and is the last remaining coal-fired car ferry on the Great Lakes. Come August, it will become a key participant in what is being billed as “The Battle...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81

Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors

On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
boatlyfe.com

Great Lakes Surf Fest Returns to Muskegon

The Great Lakes Surf Festival is back for its fourth annual year. Head out this Saturday, August 13 from 12:30 to 6pm to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan, and and have fun surfing and paddleboarding, practice yoga on the beach, and enjoy music, food and fun with fellow water lovers.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure

A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

