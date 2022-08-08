ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Only four incumbents in CT’s General Assembly primaries

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076SS3_0h8tFcv700

A Democratic state representative opposed to abortion is the only party-endorsed incumbent facing a challenge Tuesday in any of the seven primaries for nominations to the Connecticut General Assembly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhFjR_0h8tFcv700
Yehyun Kim / ctmirror.org

2022 Election

CT Mirror coverage of this year’s state and federal elections

Three incumbents in other districts, including a state senator facing criminal charges arising from allegations of illegal fundraising in Bridgeport, will be on primary ballots as challengers after losing party endorsements.

Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven, an abortion opponent elected in a special election last year, was endorsed for reelection but is challenged by Joseph Miller,  who has campaigned on his support of reproductive rights.

McGee and Miller said there has been no visible effort by outside groups to make their primary a broader referendum on whether the Democratic tent is big enough for a high-profile opponent of abortion.

McGee, a young, Black motivational speaker, is an awkward target for a reproductive rights movement whose demographics, leadership and racial history have been sensitive issues at times.

Miller, 24, filed his campaign papers on April 20, the day after the 27-year-old McGee made her first floor speech, a passionate and, at times, racially charged argument against what she saw as an expansion of access to abortion.

“It was really one of several factors that got me over the hump and decide to run,” Miller said.

McGee made race central to her opposition to a bill that made Connecticut a safe harbor against litigation from other states against abortion providers and patients. It also codified the ability of advanced-practice clinicians such as A.P.R.N.s and physician assistants to perform abortions by suction, also known as vacuum aspiration.

“I want to speak to the history of this industry and why I think it’s destructive to my community,” McGee said. “Black women make up 14% of child-bearing population yet obtained 36.2% of all reported abortions. Black women have the highest abortion ratio in the country — 474 abortions per 1,000 live births.”

McGee also referenced the controversy over the historical influence of race and racism in the family planning movement and its founder, Margaret Sanger.

The bill passed on votes of 87-60 in the House and 25-9 in the Senate, with McGee one of the 13 members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus in opposition. All are Democrats, 10 in the House and three in the Senate.

McGee and Miller both said her vote and speech were among several issues in a city still reeling from a scandal over its poor finances and allegations of criminal misuse of federal funds that forced the resignation of McGee’s predecessor, Michael DiMassa , who also was a city employee.

“My whole goal for the residents is really to restore integrity and fiscal responsibility and preserve and uphold our democratic values,” Miller said.

McGee said her constituents are, like many others, concerned about inflation.

“I think people are focused and concerned on things that impact them every day,” McGee said, relating what she hears while campaigning door to door. “What I still hear is the economy. What I always hear is taxes. And as of recently, a No. 1 thing people have been talking about on the doors is gas.”

The West Haven primary is one of five Democratic and two Republican contests for House nominations to the General Assembly. There is one Democratic primary for Senate.

The only Republican incumbent in a primary is Rep. Cindy Harrison of Southbury, a first-term lawmaker who lost the party endorsement in the 69th District to Jason Buchsbaum, a Southbury selectman.

Republicans in the 78th District will choose between Joe Hoxha, the party-endorsed candidate, and Aileen Abrams, both of Bristol. It is an open seat, due to the retirement of Rep. Whit Betts, R-Bristol.

Two of the five Democratic primaries are in Bridgeport, where winning a Democratic nomination usually is tantamount to election.

Democrats declined to endorse Sen. Dennis Bradley, who faces trial on federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges related to fundraising for election to his first term in 2018. The endorsed candidate is Herron Gaston, a clergyman and Yale admissions officer.

Marcus Brown, a city council leader, was endorsed in the 127th District over the nine-term incumbent, Rep. Jack Hennessy.

In the 98th District, Democrats endorsed Moira Rader, a school board member, over Andy Gottlieb, both of Guilford, for the seat opened by Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, running for comptroller.

In the 16th District, Democrats endorsed Selectman Eric Wellman over Melissa E. Osbourne, both of Simsbury, for the seat opened by the retirement of Rep. John Hampton, D-Simsbury.

The remaining primary is a fight for what may be a dubious prize: the right to face Rep. Irene Haines, R-East Haddam, in the 34th District, which generally is seen as a safe Republican seat.

The combatants for the Democratic nomination are Kurt Comisky of East Hampton and John Olin of East Haddam. Neither is endorsed by the party.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Bristol, CT
City
Southbury, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Haddam, CT
City
Guilford, CT
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut

The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is running in Connecticut primaries?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

What is a primary election and who can vote in Connecticut's?

HARTFORD, Conn. — What is a primary election? It's an election within a political party to determine who will represent the party and go up against an opposing party's candidate for a position of public office. There are several instances of a primary race in Connecticut for this election...
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
Person
Whit Betts
fox61.com

Which Connecticut primary candidates will head to the polls in November?

HARTFORD, Conn. — A GOP fundraiser and first-time political candidate who received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump secured her party's nomination for U.S. Senate during Tuesday's primary election. Leora Levy will attempt to beat long-time incumbent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in the November election. Levy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Election State#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Federal Elections#Republican Primary#Economy#Election Fraud
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Lt. governor takes swipes at Stefanowski

(WTNH) – Last week, it was Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s turn to take some swipes at her boss’s opponent, Bob Stefanowski. Bysiewicz got a Zoom call together so she could call out Stefanowski for addressing a group that calls themselves “Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates.” Bysiewicz along with State Senator Saud Anwar, who is also a physician, called out Stefanowski for standing with a group that promotes extreme views.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy