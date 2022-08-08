ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Don Keelan: This is column No. 500 — quite a run

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago

This commentary is by Don Keelan of Arlington, a retired certified public accountant.

Two decades ago, in the spring of 2003, the Bennington Banner editor Sabina Haskell (now the chair of the Vermont Natural Resources Board) asked me if I would be interested in writing a weekly column for the Banner. I agreed but not weekly, biweekly. This column is the 500 th in what has been an exciting and rewarding experience.

Since then, my column has been included in the Manchester Journal, VTDigger, True North, and Vermont Daily Chronicle. In the years that I have submitted the columns, only once have I been asked to change some wording by one of the 15 editors with whom I have worked.

Over the years, I have attempted to adhere to “The Standards for a Columnist,” as The New York Times described in November 2009. Among The Times’ 15 posted standards for columnists, three stood out:

1) “They can choose any subject they want to write about within the bounds of decency and appropriate journalistic inquiry.”

2) “They are allowed great latitude in characterizing events, people and issues.”

3) “A columnist can be tough, acerbic, playful, joyful, angry, chagrined, outraged or anything else, within the general bounds of decency embodied in The Times's values.”

On more than a few occasions, I have been asked if it is difficult to write a column or find material about which to write. Yes and no. Yes, it is challenging to keep the words in a column to 650; no, finding topics is never an issue with so much happening locally and statewide.

I have been fortunate to have had the late W.C. “Bill” Heinz of Dorset, Vermont, as a writing mentor. Bill, acknowledged as one of America’s top sportswriters and war correspondents, read my early columns and was consistent with his advice. Keep your sentences short. Use fewer words.

A few chosen topics required constant watching and commenting: Sen. Bernie Sanders, the EB-5 scandal, Vermont nonprofit organizations, and embezzlement, among others.

Bernie has been a favorite since day one. How can he not be? He is divisive and the “poster person” for why we have a significant issue with the lack of civil discourse in Vermont and America.

Several of those involved with the EB-5 $200 million-plus fraud in the Northeast Kingdom have been imprisoned. There is a great deal more to come to light, and it will be up to a few talented investigative reporters to discover what has been unrevealed by the state and federal agencies.

I am always puzzled by the free pass the media and fellow columnists give Vermont’s nonprofit sector. This sector is the largest in revenue and employees in the state and continues to have a major impact on the state’s affairs with little oversight.

Embezzlement is here to stay in Vermont for three reasons that I have attempted to advance over the years. First, the state operates under the principle of trust, with little or no verification. Second, the judicial system believes embezzlement is not a serious crime, so little punishment is sought. Lastly, internal controls that would help alleviate embezzlements are, for many organizations, too costly.

The most rewarding aspect of writing a biweekly column occurred when I participated and wrote several columns about Nate Boone — Winhall, Vermont’s, Montford Point Marine, now 94 years old. What Nate and his fellow Black Marines endured in the 1940s as part of a segregated Marine Corps was little known until 2012, when Nate, along with 400 other Montford Point Marines, received the Congressional Gold Medal.

A question I am often asked is what has been your favorite column. Without hesitation, it is “A Little Boy’s Wish,“ written over 18 years ago and still republished each Christmas Eve.

It has been an honor and privilege to be given space on the editorial pages of five Vermont media publications. I have done my best to respect the commitment I made. Maybe there is still time to reach 600 columns? Just kidding.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Don Keelan: This is column No. 500 — quite a run .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont alums win big in primary

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in last night’s primary election. The organization had 48 alums on the ballot with 44 wins and a 92% win rate. 37.5% of alums on the ballot were members of the New American Majority—Black, Brown and Indigenous women and women of color, as well as LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women—while 10 were first-time candidates. Their victories are part of an emerging national trend that underscores the successes of women candidates at the ballot box.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Ed Baker: The governor’s H.728 veto is a death sentence

Overdose deaths in Vermont, the preventable deaths of our loved ones, have nearly quintupled since 2010. To advocate for more of the same in this environment of accelerating overdose death, in my humble opinion, is near-unethical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: The governor’s H.728 veto is a death sentence.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winhall, VT
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Arlington, VT
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Peter Welch to face Gerald Malloy in Vermont’s US Senate race

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., cruised to Vermont’s Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, while Republican newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan for the GOP nomination. Welch and Malloy are now set to face off in the November general election to replace retiring U.S. Sen....
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
VTDigger

MENTOR Vermont announces new additions to Board of Directors

Burlington, VT—MENTOR Vermont is excited to announce the recent addition of Andrea Haddad, Beth Vanderputten Perlongo, and Joshua Jarvis to its Board of Directors. Haddad, Vanderputten Perlongo, and Jarvis each bring years of professional expertise and a strong belief in mentoring to the MENTOR Vermont Board. Andrea Haddad is...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Bennington Banner#The Manchester Journal#Vermont Daily Chronicle#The New York Times
wamc.org

Vermont voters choose Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State candidates for November general election

Vermont voters on Tuesday chose numerous candidates who will continue their statewide campaigns to the November general election. The Democratic primary for Vermont Lieutenant Governor included newcomer Patricia Preston, former state representative Kitty Toll, current state representative Charlie Kimbell and former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. Unofficial results show Zuckerman winning the primary with nearly 42 percent, while Toll garnered 37 percent of the vote. Preston and Kimbell trail with each receiving less than 10 percent. Zuckerman, who gets a chance to regain the seat he held from 2017 to January 2021, spoke to supporters in Burlington after the results came in.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

How Vermont can become business-friendly

Many of us celebrate local businesses and the concept of entrepreneurship. We take great pride in the success stories of entrepreneurs who make a difference. Yet, Vermont is ranked No. 9 on “Top 10 Worst States for Starting an LLC” (based on tax rates, sales tax rates, average effective property tax rate and unemployment rate).
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont accepting applications for Class of 2023

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced today that it will be accepting applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program. Applications will be accepted from August 2, 2022 to November 1, 2022 with the five-month program expected to begin on January 21, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls

James Gulley Jr., a Manchester police officer and law enforcement instructor, won the Democratic primary with 44% of the vote. His two opponents said they’d already filed the necessary paperwork to run as independent candidates in the general election in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy