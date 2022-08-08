ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Early voting begins in Hillsborough County

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
Voters in Hillsborough County can start casting their ballots in the 2022 Primary Election starting Monday morning.

During the early voting period, polls will open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 21.

Hillsborough County will staff 26 sites across the county for early voting, including four new locations.

According to Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer, county voters must vote at their designated precincts on Aug. 23, the day of the Primary. However, early voters can choose any of the 26 locations, regardless of where they live.

“People love to Early Vote in Hillsborough County. It’s convenient. Like I said, you can do it on the way to work, on your way home from work, when you go to the grocery store — whatever your travels may be, you’re going to probably be in the vicinity of one of our Early Vote sites. It’s really simple just to come in, you know, bring one of the acceptable forms of photo and signature identification, and you’re ready to go,” Latimer said.

You can view the locations and learn more about early voting in Hillsborough County at this link .

“We encourage people — come out, get engaged; it’s a simple process, and you know you can always vote by mail if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your home. You’ve got until August 13 to order a Vote By Mail ballot,” Latimer said.

RECOMMENDED: Florida voter registration deadlines to mark in your calendar for 2022

In Hardee and Highlands counties, the early voting period starts on Thursday, Aug. 11

In Citrus County , the window starts on Friday, Aug. 12

In Pinellas , Polk , Pasco , Manatee , Sarasota , and Hernando counties, early voting starts on Saturday, Aug. 13

Like Hillsborough, DeSoto County also begins its early voting window on Aug. 8.

Click any of the counties above for more details about its early voting locations and hours.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered for a particular political party can vote in that party’s respective primary, but in Hillsborough County, there are some non-partisan elections that everyone can vote in, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or a member of a third-party.

“Unfortunately, in the Primaries, turnout’s a little bit lower than it is in the General Election, and that’s kind of crazy because I can tell you right now, this upcoming primary, we have six contests that will be decided at the Primary Election,” Latimer said.

