ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Emergency rent aid is running out in Lehigh County. Could that lead to a surge of evictions?

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Money for emergency rent help is running out in Lehigh County, which some advocates fear could lead to a surge in evictions.

The last day tenants and landlords can submit applications for the Lehigh County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Aug. 31.

Community Action Lehigh Valley has administered ERAP, providing rental assistance for residents experiencing instability because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jessica Reimert, deputy executive director of operations.

She said the program has paid for rent and past-due bills. Since the program began in April 2021, it’s assisted about 4,500 households.

Alison Wludyka of Slatington applied for ERAP help in April. A mother of three who has lived in the area for more than 20 years and cannot work because of medical issues, she said she was scheduled for cyst removal surgery the same day she was to be evicted from the house she’s renting. One of Wludyka’s medical case workers who put her in touch with CALV, which was able to pay her back rent and about eight months of future rent.

“It was like an angel came in,” Wludyka said. “They rescued my life. [The application halt] is concerning to me because it’s going to force a lot of people out of their homes.”

She still relies on the program, and with applications closing, Wludyka said she is looking for a more affordable living situation.

Reimert said the agency has 1,500 applications still in the queue and not enough money for them, let alone any additional applications.

She said CALV has spent about $30 million of the $35 million in federal and state money the county allocated to it for ERAP. With about $5 million remaining, Reimert said the nonprofit would need double that amount to fully help the 1,500 applicants still waiting.

“If we were to pay out all the requested funds for the 1,500 [applications] in our queue as of today, we would expend the funding without being able to assist everybody,” Reimert said. “Our first step is to stop future rent payments so that we can ensure that individuals who have past due rent can be made whole again. We’re hoping that first step will allow us to extend the funding a little bit to ensure all those individuals who have already applied prior to the Sept. 1 date, including anybody this month . . . have the ability to get that assistance.”

CALV could receive additional funding and reopen applications in the future but it’ll be uncertain until after applications close, Reimert said. In the meantime, the nonprofit is creating a list of alternative means for getting rental assistance that is expected to be on the CALV website before applications stop, she said.

CALV Executive Director Dawn Godshall fears the evictions that likely will result from this application halt will allow landlords to raise rent, resulting in further gentrification and marginalization of lower-income residents.

“Poor people don’t have a place to go — if rents are raised, they can’t afford it,” she said. “Rents in Allentown ... for a two-bedroom ... it takes most people who make minimum wage 2½ full-time jobs in order to meet their rent per month. I expect [increases in evictions] will be a number that we have not seen in quite some time. It frightens me to anticipate what that’s going to look like.”

Dramatic increases in rent, particularly in Allentown , have become commonplace in the last year. According to Rent.com, the average rent for apartments in Allentown in 2022 is $1,757-$2,150. A one-bedroom apartment, priced at an average rent of almost $2,000, represents a 38% increase since last year, the website reported.

The Landlord Association of Pennsylvania didn’t return requests for comment.

In 2021, Lehigh County had the fourth most evictions filed in the state , behind only Philadelphia, Allegheny and Dauphin counties.

Frank Kane, the Lehigh County director of community and economic development, said the Board of Commissioners is looking into authorizing an additional $10 million for ERAP this month, as the pandemic still plays a factor in the economy. However, he said COVID is affecting people and businesses less due to improved treatments and safety precautions. ERAP was only intended to help people through hard times during the pandemic rather than act as an overall poverty initiative, he said.

“Businesses aren’t closing anymore, people aren’t out of a job anymore,” Kane said. “People that continue to have structural imbalances in their ability to pay rent — you really can’t say it continues to be related to the pandemic. I wouldn’t expect an influx [of evictions].”

Ahmed Rahman, an associate professor of economics at Lehigh University, said he agreed with the idea that ERAP closing its applications could lead to more evictions and homelessness, but added that emergency programs like this one function more as a bandage and potentially even a dependency that don’t address the underlying issues.

He said a more important issue is how much people struggle with the ability to turn their income into the wealth needed to own housing. Longer-term programs aimed at making housing more affordable are the solution to a problem that ERAP can only patch, according to Rahman.

“For the first time, I think the majority of people [aged 24 to 40] are saying that they’re not going to be as well off as their parents,” he said. “Any policies related to housing should be longer term in focus, and that is not what the ERAP was designed to do.”

Northampton County, meanwhile, has allocated nearly $38 million for its emergency rental program and has nearly $15 million still available, spokesperson Becky Bartlett said. Four nonprofit agencies administer the program : Greater Shiloh Church, ProJeCt of Easton and Third Street Alliance for Women and Children, all in Easton; and Bethlehem’s New Bethany Ministries.

Bartlett said since the start of the assistance program, 8,375 applications have been processed and 342 were pending, as of Friday. Northampton County ranked 12th in overall evictions in 2021, and had the seventh-highest eviction rate statewide.

Executive Director Marc Rittle of New Bethany Ministries said they have used about $9.7 million for more than 2,100 households to prevent homelessness since March 2020.

“We’ve reached the point in the pandemic where an economic crisis is following the health crisis,” he said. “There is no shortage of people requesting assistance.”

High inflation has hit wallets nationwide, with some experts concerned the country could tip into a recession. A strong labor market continues with 11 million job openings and a low 3.5% unemployment rate, but is contrasted with average hourly earnings that, when adjusted for inflation, dropped 3.6% from a year earlier.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lehigh County, PA
Society
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catalytic converters cut from box trucks at Lehigh County business

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County. Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said. They arrived in a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Kane
lvpnews.com

Buttigieg on truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tuesday to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well-understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Susan...
NESQUEHONING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Push underway for $50M grant to reshape West Ward neighborhoods, public housing

The City of Easton wants to apply for between $30 million and $50 million in federal funds to reshape public housing and neighborhood life in its troubled West Ward. The Choice Neighborhoods grant would be Easton’s largest public housing initiative since the city implemented a $20 million grant to tear down the Delaware Terrace barracks-style homes on the South Side about 15 years ago. Delaware Terrace was replaced by cottages of Neston Heights.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Gentrification#Homelessness#Erap#Slatington
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County crashes cleared

A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek men who stole $3K worth of meds from Maidencreek CVS

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County. It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police. Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy