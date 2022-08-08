Read full article on original website
WTVM
Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, teachers have been training all summer and additional school resource officers are being added to provide more safety within the schools. This new school year will have a lot of changes and improvements to school systems in Alabama. Dr. Eric Mackey says they are providing...
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
southeastsun.com
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
WAFF
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama legislature have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery.
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?
Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
16 Republican governors, including Ivey, ask for end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travel
16 Republican governors, including Alabama's own Governor Kay Ivey, penned a letter to President Biden asking for the end to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel.
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
Alabama overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asking some recipients to pay it back
The state of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Department of Public Health Orders Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults
Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults. The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation...
