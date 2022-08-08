Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
OHSO Brewery opens new, dog-friendly neighborhood park
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Kansas City motorcycle club raising money for funeral assistance team
About 20 members of Shepherds Motorcycle Club began a fundraising ride Tuesday morning benefiting the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas. Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Some teens...
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for Mayor’s Night Hoops today. The young athletes were joined by the mayor himself and some local basketball stars on the court. |. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by...
Handling back-to-school anxiety
Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations...
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built
The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement on an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Witnesses told police the two people who were shot were shooting at each other. Shawnee...
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
First KC-area students return to school while districts still struggle with staffing
The first wave of Kansas City-area students returned to school Wednesday, but districts are still getting creative to address staffing shortages.
People’s Choice Awards 2022 celebrate Black excellence in Kansas City
Honorees from the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards are still smiling after receiving their awards at the event on Sunday at the Arvest Bank Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
JoCo Mental Health Center to partner with BestyBnB so clients with pets can seek treatment
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Mental Health center will be partnering with a local company so that clients with pets can seek treatment without feeling guilty. According to a newsletter from the JCMHC sent Wednesday, 71% of JCMHC staffers surveyed said they have had at least one...
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Kansas City police investigate double...
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Car break-ins reported at KCK Amazon facility
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating nine car break-ins at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Leavenworth Road.
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
