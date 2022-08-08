ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

OHSO Brewery opens new, dog-friendly neighborhood park

OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park's Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Handling back-to-school anxiety

Chris Evans, whose teen's birthday party was canceled at a Lee's Summit water park, has accused officials of the event being nixed over race. Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK family wrongfully detained by police

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
KANSAS CITY, KS

