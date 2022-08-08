Read full article on original website
Related
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
fantasypros.com
6 Running Backs Experts Like Less Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
A great way to get a sense of players to target and a void is to see how our expert rankings compare to average draft position (ADP). If the ADP is higher than the expert rankings, you may want to consider these players at their current draft-day cost. Let’s take a look at players our expert consensus likes less than ADP.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
fantasypros.com
K.J. Costello signs with New Orleans Saints
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed QB K.J. Costello. (Nick Underhill) With starter Jameis Winston sidelined for a bit, the Saints decided to bring in K.J. Costello to take some reps with QBs Andy Dalton and Ian Book. Costello started his college career at Stanford before transferring to Mississippi State where he set the SEC's single-game passing yards record with 623 against LSU. Costello most recently spent time as the backup QB for Case Cookus on the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.
fantasypros.com
Teddy Bridgewater is not the starting QB in Miami.
Teddy Bridgewater will be watching from the bench as Tua Tagovailoa starts for the Dolphins. As such, you shouldn't spend a draft pick on him in most leagues. Bridgewater is projected to earn 1.4 of his 16 fantasy points by rushing. He's a more traditional passing QB. With a projection of 0.8 interceptions compared to 1.4 passing touchdowns, Bridgewater is not the safest QB to run out each week.
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith removed from PUP list Wednesday
The Chicago Bears have removed linebacker Roquan Smith from the Physically Unable to Perform list and he is now eligible to begin practicing but is not expected to as he continues his training camp "hold in" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith has...
fantasypros.com
Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles
According to Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant, who suffered an injury during practice, is feared to have torn his Achilles. He will have tests to confirm, but the All-Pro returner may be out for the season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Grant earned his second consecutive All-Pro...
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (foot) avoids significant injury, status is day to day
Jameis Winston sprained his right foot and is labeled as "day to day." Head coach Dennis Allen does not feel like the injury is anything serious. Winston is expected to miss the preseason opener. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston seemingly has avoided any serious down time and should...
fantasypros.com
Mekhi Becton suffers ‘concerning’ knee injury
According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is “more concerning than the team originally believed.” (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Becton left the Jets training camp session early on Monday after suffering a knee injury. Following practice, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Becton was “fine” but that tune has now changed after further testing. The third-year lineman’s new injury is unrelated to past issues with the same knee. Becton has medical appointments scheduled for tomorrow, so there will be more clarity shortly.
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
fantasypros.com
Taysom Hill (ribs) returns to practice Monday
Hill participated in "walkthrough, individual [drills and] routes on air" but left practice early as planned. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it was "all part of the ramp-up process" as Hill returns from a rib injury. Allen intends to utilize Hill all over the field at multiple positions, including tight end, wide receiver, and quarterback to maximize his impact and take advantage of mismatches against opposing defenses. Hill will also reportedly be used at times on special teams. Hill's situation is one to monitor as Allen appears to be dedicated to getting the most out of Hill which should lead to a much more fantasy-relevant season, much closer to his 2020 season than he had in 2021 where his QB-only eligibility made him a hard start in anything other than two-QB leagues.
Comments / 0