calmatters.network
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
calmatters.network
Report says housing 'out of reach' for Bay Area minimum wage workers
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
calmatters.network
Pets In Need staff won't face trial in puppy-deaths case
Three women who faced misdemeanor charges related to the deaths of seven puppies in a hot van last summer were granted acceptance into a court diversion program and won’t face trial, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Buckelew ruled on Tuesday. Pets In Need employees Patricia Santana Valencia,...
calmatters.network
What's going on at Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley?
Seniors in and around Pleasanton will no longer have access to select cornerstone services after the recent elimination of a key initiative at the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley — the Friendly Visiting Program. The discontinuation of the popular volunteer service came as a shock to many and...
calmatters.network
Council affirms Andrew Binder as Palo Alto's new police chief
For Palo Alto’s new Police Chief Andrew Binder, the learning curve shouldn’t be particularly steep. Binder, who had spent 18 years in law enforcement in the City of San Jose before joining Palo Alto Police Department in 2015, was at the forefront of the department’s recent effort to reform its policies in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020. And when former Chief Bob Jonsen announced his plan to resign earlier this year so that he could run for Santa Clara County sheriff, he tapped then-Assistant Chief Binder to serve as Palo Alto’s top cop on an acting basis.
calmatters.network
Amador alum named Assembly District 3 Woman of the Year
Pleasanton native and Amador Valley High School alumnae Anastacia Snyder was honored last month as this year’s Assembly District 3 Woman of the Year in Butte County. Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) presented the award to Snyder and five other women who work within his Northern California district at an event in Chico last month.
calmatters.network
Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite
I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
calmatters.network
After last-second compromise, business tax lands on Palo Alto ballot
Palo Alto voters will have a chance in November to approve a business tax, though the measure they’ll be considering will be far more modest than the one that the City Council was contemplating just days ago. The City Council voted 6-1 on Wednesday night to approve a measure...
calmatters.network
Livermore: State Attorney General backs city in call for expedited review of Eden Housing appeal
California Attorney General Rob Bonta began the process of filing an amicus brief Tuesday in the case of Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the pending appeal challenging its approval of the Eden Housing development under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
calmatters.network
Housing factions use two state laws as weapons
Down in the trenches of California’s seemingly perpetual clashes over housing, warring factions are employing two decades-old state laws as weapons. One is the famous — or infamous — California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), signed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970, that requires authorities to determine whether proposed developments have environmental impacts that must be mitigated.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto hopes for last-ditch deal on business tax
With the clock ticking toward the final deadline, the Palo Alto City Council deferred yet again its decision on creating a business tax in hopes of reaching a last-second compromise with a coalition of opponents. The council has until Aug. 12 to submit to Santa Clara County a resolution that...
calmatters.network
Woman robbed of necklace, cellphone during Sunday morning walk
Police arrested two men in connection with robbing a woman of her necklace and cellphone on Sunday morning in Palo Alto’s Southgate neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton school board to review budget update that includes $14M+ in new state funding
The Pleasanton school board will be receiving an update on its 2022-23 budget this Thursday, which includes $14.35 million in new combined funding coming in from the recently enacted state budget. The board approved the district budget for the new school year during its June 23 meeting — one week...
calmatters.network
Dublin school board to consider changes to communications policy after texting scandal
Members of the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss revisions to the board’s policy on electronic communications, following controversy over conversations revealed by public records during the adoption of new trustee-area maps earlier this year. The debate around revisions to the relevant policy are...
