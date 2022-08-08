No winner emerging in Panthers QB battle

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Week two of Panthers training camp saw the pads come on and the competition ramp up in the Spartanburg sun.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were thrown into more unique situations during the week. And it’s the awareness in those situations that Matt Rhule says is key when evaluating the quarterbacks.

Nine practices in and still no clear-cut winner of the battle has emerged with the first preseason game coming up this week.

After playing catch-up in terms of learning the offense, Mayfield started to come into his own, showing off his arm with some deep touchdown passes.

Darnold, meanwhile, started camp more cautious but showed some flashes later in the week. With that being said, his two delay of game penalties and forced interception near the sideline on Saturday are mistakes he can’t afford to make if he wants to keep his job.

Now, there’s still a ways to go before anything is made official on who will take the first snap come week one, however, both guys are fully embracing the battle during camp.

“Just grasping everything pretty quick. I’m happy with that but there’s so much room to grow,” said Mayfield. “I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied with any of it so far but there’s just so much room to go and I’m ready for it.”

“At the end of the day it’s fun to be able to compete no matter what you’re doing,” Darnold said. “Even if I was a starter and I was a starter going into the season, knowing that right now I would still be competing at a very high level and having fun out there doing it.”

“Quarterback to me, like I’ve said all along guys, when we know we know and we’re not going to rush it,” added head coach Matt Rhule. “Some of the other positions we might not declare the starter but hey this guy is going to get more one reps or two reps, I think the Patriots week really sends that.”

So this week, the plan remains the same in regards to reps. Mayfield and Darnold will rotate with the ones over the final three days in Wofford. Crucial practices for both before heading to DC for the preseason opener.

