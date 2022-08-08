The Baltimore Ravens and kicker Justin Tucker have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth up to $24 million. This deal includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an $11.5 million signing bonus. He is once again the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Tucker is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, kickers in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens lock up their All-Pro kicker for four more years and once again separate him from the pack of other NFL kickers. It is very likely Tucker will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after he retires.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO