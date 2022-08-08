ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Trent Forrest

Forrest played in 60 games (six starts) for the Utah Jazz as a two-way player during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 12.8 minutes (.490 FG%, .792 FT%). The highlight of Forrest's season came in a win against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2,...
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
The Spun

Elon Musk Sounds Off On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

Elon Musk has become the latest prominent American to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The Tesla founder revealed his thoughts on the situation surrounding the WNBA star, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. “If the president is working so hard...
Yardbarker

Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart

The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
FastBreak on FanNation

Trevor Ariza Is Still A Free Agent

Trevor Ariza still remains a free agent on August 8. The NBA veteran has played on ten teams over his NBA career. He began his career with the New York Knicks, and has spent the last two seasons playing for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports

What Huerter knows he can bring to Kings after Hawks success

Kevin Huerter is ready to turn things around in Sacramento. In a one-on-one interview with Jonathan Bradley, the Kings' social media manager, Huerter shared some things he learned during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. "I feel like I've been through a lot there, having that playoff experience," Huerter said....
defpen

Mojave King Signs with G League Ignite

Former NBA Academy and NBL wing Mojave King has signed to play with the NBA G League Ignite program. The former Adelaide 36ers player likely plans to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft after his year with the G League Ignite. While the program typically focuses on players coming out of high school, King is a talented player on the radar of several teams as a draft prospect. The 20-year-old has plenty of talent and should perform well against the G League teams next season.
NBC Sports

Where Kings roster stands after agreeing to Bazemore deal

Kings general manager Monte McNair has made numerous crafty moves this offseason, acquiring talent in a variety of ways through trades, the draft, and free agency. With Sacramento reportedly agreeing to sign Kent Bazemore to a one-year contract on Sunday, the Kings have filled 18 roster spots heading into training camp, including a pair of two-way contracts.
defpen

Justin Tucker and Ravens Agree on Four-Year Extension

The Baltimore Ravens and kicker Justin Tucker have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth up to $24 million. This deal includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an $11.5 million signing bonus. He is once again the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Tucker is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, kickers in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens lock up their All-Pro kicker for four more years and once again separate him from the pack of other NFL kickers. It is very likely Tucker will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after he retires.
