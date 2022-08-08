Looking to score additional cash? These 10 jobs are more likely to see a salary increase, data shows.

Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Social Security benefits in 2023: Would an increase apply to disability benefits?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – All Social Security recipients will be eligible for a monthly increase beginning next year. This includes those who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), as well as people who receive standard Social Security benefits. Currently, Social Security recipients receive an average of $1,542.22 per month,...
NYC Chipotle workers eligible for part of $20 million labor settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some New York City Chipotle workers can get part of a $20 million settlement that city officials announced Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga estimated that about 13,000 workers would be eligible for $50 for each week worked from Nov. 26, 2017, to April 30, 2022, for Chipotle violating their rights to predictable schedules and paid sick leave.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NYC Health Department urges mask wearing, promotes feds’ free N95 locator
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene urged New Yorkers on Tuesday to continue wearing masks that protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), and shared a federal tool that helps people identify where they can get free ones. “New Yorkers: Keep wearing your masks! Higher-grade...
As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds
As West Side locals and politicians rowdily rallied for a Hell’s Kitchen subway stop, a weakened enthusiasm for weekday commuting has threatened the MTA’s funding negotiations with the city. According to Crain’s New York Business, the agency’s weekday ridership has plateaued at approximately 60 percent of its pre-pandemic numbers, leaving the transit authority with a […] The post As Straphangers Become Weekend Warriors, MTA Struggles To Find Funds appeared first on W42ST.
$4K grant will provide STEM programming to youth in hospitals on Staten Island | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island organization that provides STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programming to youth in hospitals has been awarded an action grant to further provide and expand its services.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
New Lyme disease vaccine enters phase 3 trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vaccine makers Pfizer and Valneva SE announced the start of phase 3 clinical studies for their Lyme disease vaccine, the only immunization currently in development to combat the tick-borne disease. The companies are planning to enroll around 6,000 people ages 5 and older in 50...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
How will NYC congestion pricing affect environment, traffic? New report details impacts.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials unveiled an environmental assessment on the impact of congestion pricing Wednesday morning, signaling the next step in the process of potentially implementing the plan centered on charging drivers for entering Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The robust report, sponsored by the MTA, city...
Wanted: USPS city postal carrier assistants; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you enjoy staying active outdoors and occasionally interacting with customers? If the answer is yes, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has a job for you. USPS is hosting a job fair, recruiting city carrier assistants (CCA), at Staten Island’s main post office on Manor Rd....
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
NYC has new plan to address youth homelessness using federal dollars
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday a new plan to end youth homelessness in New York City using federal dollars. The plan, short-titled “Opportunity Starts with a Home,” uses a 2021 $15 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fuel the plan made in partnership with nonprofit partners and youth who have experienced homelessness.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Chipotle is giving away $1 million in free food to educators
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is recognizing teachers across the United States by giving away more than $1 million in free food. To honor educators as they head into a new school year, Chipotle fans can nominate their favorite K-12 educator to give their school a chance to receive free entrees for the teaching staff. The giveback aims to rally students and entire communities around their indispensable teachers.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
MTA toll plan: Driving into lower Manhattan could cost up to $23
The plan proposes peak times from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Staten Island Dunkin’ to pay $260K in fines, restitution for violating NYC worker laws
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Eltingville Dunkin’ located at 680 Arthur Kill Rd. must pay $260,000 in restitution and civil penalties after it was found to have violated nearly all aspects of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. Dunkin Donuts and the...
