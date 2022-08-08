Read full article on original website
IcebergFats843
2d ago
LOL !! I think Diddy realized he couldn't Rob Fif like he robbed all his other artists. See Fif has more street cread then Diddy.
Reply(1)
8
Jacquella Walker
2d ago
50 would never. Diddy messes up EVERYBODY careers that comes in contact with him.
Reply(2)
8
Related
‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti
Nelly and the "Rock Wit U" hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
RELATED PEOPLE
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate
Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him
R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson
New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned. The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now. Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other. Eklund's father is a retired...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say Their Brother’s Prison Sentence Is Racist & He Wasn’t With Underage Girls
R. Kelly's sisters are speaking out for their brother saying that his prison sentence is unfair and racist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Comments / 16