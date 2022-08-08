ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 16

IcebergFats843
2d ago

LOL !! I think Diddy realized he couldn't Rob Fif like he robbed all his other artists. See Fif has more street cread then Diddy.

Reply(1)
8
Jacquella Walker
2d ago

50 would never. Diddy messes up EVERYBODY careers that comes in contact with him.

Reply(2)
8
Related
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preme
Person
50 Cent
Person
Puff Daddy
Person
Tony Yayo
RadarOnline

'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate

Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him

R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bad Boy#Vladtv#G Unit
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Mystery Man Revealed! Former First Daughter Malia Obama Dating Music Producer After Secret Split From Rory Farquharson

New year, new beau. Malia Obama's mystery man has been revealed as 32-year-old music producer Dawit Eklund, Radar has learned. The former First Daughter and Harvard graduate, 24, has been spotted with Eklund on a few occasions now. Malia and Eklund were seen grabbing fast food together on July 26, again on a casual stroll in SoCal on August 2, and one more time looking loved up as they visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art today. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the duo looking cozy and wrapping their arms around each other. Eklund's father is a retired...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy