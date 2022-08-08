Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Warmer for your Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny today. High 87. Sunny Thursday. High 89. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday. 91. Hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Excessive heat may spill over into Monday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of rain.
KMBC.com
Conditions heat up in the back half of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Gradually heating up as KC heads toward the weekend. Things are clear and cool Wednesday night with lows in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. The greater metro area is hot and humid this...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Cooler temperatures bring Tuesday morning temps into 60s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset before gradually tumbling into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will also be...
KMBC.com
Chiefs will get Zarda Bar-B-Q treat at training camp on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Chiefs training on Thursday, the team will be treated to Zarda Bar-B-Q. The meal includes 100 pounds of burnt ends, 75 pounds of Texas brisket, 50 slabs of ribs and gallons of side dishes.
kcur.org
Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?
Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas...
KMBC.com
Royals roll out special hotdog for Grateful Dead Day at the K and there’s a lot here to digest…literally
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Woof. The Kansas City Royals are rolling out a special hotdog as part of Wednesday’s theme day at Kauffman Stadium, and hang on Deadheads, there’s a lot here to unpack. Grateful Dead Day at the K is set for Wednesday night’s match against...
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
Take Train To Union Station – Kansas City. Its One Of World’s Most Beautiful
We have a nice train station in Sedalia, on Pacific Street and North Osage Avenue. Following the renovation, the 1886 depot serves as a multimodal transportation center. The Missouri Amtrak River Runner will take you from St Louis to Kansas City. If you do need to go to Kansas City, perhaps you should take the train instead of driving. You will see one of the World's Most Beautiful train station.
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
KMBC.com
KC police investigate after body recovered from Missouri River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway Wednesday after a body was found along the Missouri River. Someone found a body in the water near the Ameristar Casino. Kansas City, Missouri police were called in to investigate. No other information has been released. Refresh this page for...
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14
Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
Construction on new pedestrian tunnel causing traffic delays in Lenexa
Crews are installing a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway, which is closed just east of the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.
momcollective.com
Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway
Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
New nonstop flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas departs Tuesday
Frontier Airlines announced the new non-stop flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas that departs Tuesday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City firefighters battle apartment fire on Virginia Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to the building and found heavy flames showing. There have been no reports of injuries. Refresh this page...
