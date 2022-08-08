ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

Warmer for your Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny today. High 87. Sunny Thursday. High 89. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday. 91. Hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Excessive heat may spill over into Monday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of rain.
KMBC.com

Conditions heat up in the back half of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Gradually heating up as KC heads toward the weekend. Things are clear and cool Wednesday night with lows in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. The greater metro area is hot and humid this...
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures bring Tuesday morning temps into 60s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Skies are expected to partially clear this evening while a gentle northeast breeze helps cool the air. Area temperatures will fall to near 80 degrees by sunset before gradually tumbling into the middle to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday morning. Humidity levels will also be...
kcur.org

Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Take Train To Union Station – Kansas City. Its One Of World’s Most Beautiful

We have a nice train station in Sedalia, on Pacific Street and North Osage Avenue. Following the renovation, the 1886 depot serves as a multimodal transportation center. The Missouri Amtrak River Runner will take you from St Louis to Kansas City. If you do need to go to Kansas City, perhaps you should take the train instead of driving. You will see one of the World's Most Beautiful train station.
KCTV 5

A look at why gas prices are falling

Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
KMBC.com

KC police investigate after body recovered from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway Wednesday after a body was found along the Missouri River. Someone found a body in the water near the Ameristar Casino. Kansas City, Missouri police were called in to investigate. No other information has been released. Refresh this page for...
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14

Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
momcollective.com

Kansas City: A Quick Weekend Getaway

Looking for a quick getaway before school starts or over an upcoming long weekend?. This was our favorite spot, hands down! From water play, train exploration, creation corner, dino lab, engineering, and more … Science City is filled with hours of hands-on, educational fun. Have you ever climbed on...
KMBC.com

Kansas City firefighters battle apartment fire on Virginia Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters battled a large fire Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 10 p.m. to the building and found heavy flames showing. There have been no reports of injuries. Refresh this page...
