ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Mask wearing has been proven to have obvious advantages in slowing spread of COVID-19

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKHIr_0h8tCTop00

Re “ I’m a computational epidemiologist. Here’s why San Diego Unified’s mask mandate won’t slow COVID-19. ” (July 29): The commentary challenging the San Diego Unified School District’s mask policy requires feedback.

Yes, there are no double-blind clinical trials testing whether mask wearing reduces infection spread. That is because in the real world no one lives in a cage that can be controlled.

All surgeons and dentists wear masks because this limits spread of infection from contaminated breath droplets. Hold your hand at arm’s length to see how easily a mask blocks feeling your breath. Droplets cannot freely pass through masks, which substantially reduces inhalation by others. The best data available came from the Missouri study where counties with mask mandates had lower COVID-19 case rates than counties that had no such mandate. No other variables are known to have explained this.

Mask wearing here caused the incidence of flu to plummet. For those who can’t tolerate one, fine. Why criticize those who prefer to do so? Hospitalizations are still climbing.

Richard Sauerheber

San Marcos

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

Brian Turner
2d ago

even Fauchi said in one of his early interviews that masks were useless. that's the only thing he's been right about.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego County remains in high-risk COVID-19 level

San Diego, CA–COVID-19 activity remains high in the San Diego region, the County Health and Human Services Agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago, and cases continue to trend high. The CDC’s high-risk...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sduptownnews.com

6 Reasons To Consider San Diego As Your Next Moving Destination

If you’re on the hunt for a new place to call home, you may be considering San Diego as your next moving destination. There are plenty of reasons why San Diego should be at the top of your list! From the endless sunny days to the diverse population, there’s a lot to love about this California city. Here are six reasons why San Diego should be your next moving destination.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Covid 19#San Diego Unified
kusi.com

You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
heritagedaily.com

Who was Delfina Cuero?

In 1968, Florence Connolly Shipek, an anthropologist and professor of American Indian History, published a book called “Delfina Cuero: Her Autobiography-An Account of her Last Years and Her Ethnobotanic Contributions.” The purpose of this book was to ‘prove’ the American citizenship of Delfina. Delfina Cuero was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego among the lowest large metro areas for inflation

SAN DIEGO — Americans are dealing with the worst inflation in over 40 years, yet a new study by personal finance website WalletHub shows some good news for San Diego. It is the city with the fifth lowest inflation growth. WalletHub compared 23 major metropolitan statistical areas across two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 8

San Diego State University will implement a mask mandate starting August 15

SAN DIEGO — In light of rising COVID-19 cases around San Diego County, San Diego State University is implementing a mask mandate as students gear up for the fall semester. “I think it will give a lot of people a sense of comfort because cases are rising, and because masks are going to be required, I think it’s going to be really good for the school and the germs. We don’t want those,” said graduate student Naomi Trader. “I’m actually kind of happy that the mask policy is coming back and I just think it’s going to add a little bit of layer of more protection on my part.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Grist

San Diego plans to electrify almost every building

It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
POWAY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy