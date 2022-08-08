ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 3

Related
Aabha Gopan

Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts

Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Oops#Soap Opera#Sex#Mumsnet#Ifs#General Social Survey
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy