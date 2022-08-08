ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people rescued from collapsed house after explosion in Croydon

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
 3 days ago

Three people have been rescued after a house collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

Residents told the PA news agency that three children had been evacuated but they feared a fourth was still trapped inside.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said four people have been treated, with three patients being taken to hospital.

“We have treated four patients at an incident in Galpins Road, Thornton Heath,” they said. “One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Dozens of worried neighbours gathered near a police cordon shortly after the explosion.

Several people, who had been evacuated in their pyjamas, told the PA news agency their windows were shattered early on Monday morning by the force of the explosion.

Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, said they helped rescue three children from the rubble at around 7am, but they feared a girl aged around four or five was still trapped inside.

They added they believed the children’s mother had been evacuated, and that the house next door had also been badly affected by the blast.

Many said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago, and others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where the terraced house collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 14 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

A statement from the brigade said: “A terraced house has collapsed following an explosion and neighbouring properties have also been damaged. Three people have been rescued.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are also at the scene.

A statement on Twitter said: “Officers are at the scene in Galpin’s Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @ LondonFire for updates.”

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Dramatic video captures Indiana house explosion that killed three and left 40 homes damaged

A house explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday left three people dead and some 40 homes damaged. Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know what caused the explosion, which left the residential street the house stood on covered with debris from the house explosion and damage to nearby structures. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius.A video published by WRTV Indianapolis shows the exact moment of the explosion. Streets near the site of the explosion were closed down following the explosion. Evansville Police Department...
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage shows last known sighting of missing student nurse

The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies.The last confirmed image of Ms Davies, 24, was taken at around 12:30pm on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon.Ms Davies left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July, disappearing days later.She is seen wearing a dark jacket, a red T-shirt and light grey trousers in the image.Five people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of LondonChildren’s Commissioner reveals 650 children have been strip-searched by the MetGreenwich bridge closed after armed police shoot man with firearm
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
At least 13 dead after fire tears through crowded pub in Thailand

At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire broke out in a pub in eastern Thailand, authorities said on Friday.The fire was reported at Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, around 1am local time during a live music performance.Witnesses said they saw smoke billowing out of the pub and heard loud sounds of explosions.“The fire started at the top right corner of the stage,” a witness identified only as Nana told PPTV. “The singer must have seen it too, so he shouted ‘fire’ and threw away...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party

A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’  and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
Woman falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster ‘after slipping out of seat’

A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...
Ryan Fellows death: Street Outlaws star dies aged 41 in car crash while filming

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic...
Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’

A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
Lilia Valutyte: CCTV shows girl, 9, playing in street minutes before she’s stabbed to death

New CCTV footage showns a nine-year-old girl playing in the street minutes before she is stabbed to death. Lilia Valutyte is seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed around 6.15pm on Thursday, 28 July in Boston, Lincolnshire. Police officers and paramedics run towards Lilia after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area. A toy pram was left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.A man accused of murdering Lilia appeared in court this week after he was arrested following...
Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
