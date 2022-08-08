ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 19

Marian Lucas
2d ago

You would think for a moment if A beloved member of the family was missing the pet parents would move heaven and earth to find them.Which makes me wonder if he was abandoned?

Reply(5)
13
Roberta Sambenedetto
2d ago

there are no words for this treatment of this precious baby! if you no longer want them take to shelter. but to abandon and left to die?!?!? heart breaking!!!!

Reply
2
What Hump?
2d ago

Awww, the poor thing. Glad it was rescued.

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system

An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
PERRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Perryville, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Caves#American Humane#Fish
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy