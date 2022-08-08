The Madison Central School Board approved a number of items as part of the district’s personnel action during its meeting on Monday. Among the new hires approved by the board are two Elementary school teachers for the 2022-23 school year – BreeAna Klekas and Berin Johns, along with a part-time office professional for the Elementary School – Maria Brown. The school board also approved the hiring of a custodian, and one middle, one elementary, and two high school paraprofessionals, along with several other coaching positions. During his administrator’s report, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson outlined the positions still available in the school district at this time.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO