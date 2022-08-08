Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Alpaca’s Advance to Quarterfinals After Avenging Loss to the Gang
In a rematch of a semifinal game from the Cornbelt District Tournament, the Lennox Alpacas were able to avenge their loss to the Canova Gang last night in the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament. Jared Miller led off the scoring for Canova in the opening inning, hitting a homerun...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Girl’s Tennis This Weekend
The first match for Madison Girl’s tennis was this past Saturday in Spearfish, where they started out slow, but improved as they morning went on. The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. They had one match with two set tie breaks, and four matches with third set super tie breaks.
amazingmadison.com
Pauline Bates
Pauline Bates, age 95, of Madison, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Alice Pauline Smith was born July 19, 1927, to Ance H. and Hanie (Robinson) Smith in Lewellen, Nebraska. She grew up in central Nebraska and the family moved to Rockford, IL. during World War II. She met Richard Bates in Rockford and they were married on July 3, 1946. The couple made their home in Rockford where Pauline worked as a homemaker until 1948 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
amazingmadison.com
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun, age 91, of Madison, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Zion Cemetery near Colton. Trudy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central schools need more substitute teachers for 2022-23 school year
The Madison Central School Board approved a number of items as part of the district’s personnel action during its meeting on Monday. Among the new hires approved by the board are two Elementary school teachers for the 2022-23 school year – BreeAna Klekas and Berin Johns, along with a part-time office professional for the Elementary School – Maria Brown. The school board also approved the hiring of a custodian, and one middle, one elementary, and two high school paraprofessionals, along with several other coaching positions. During his administrator’s report, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson outlined the positions still available in the school district at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central students will have free meals first two weeks of school
Students in the Madison Central School District will not have to pay for meals for the first couple of weeks of the new school year. Madison Central School Board members on Monday approved a recommendation from Business Manager Mitchell Brooks to provide free student meals from the first day of classes on August 23rd through September 2nd. Brooks said there are a couple of reasons he recommended the school board approve this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q957.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central prepares for start of school year amid ongoing city street projects
Madison Central School District staff and teachers are getting ready for students to return for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said that there is an Inservice for new teachers on Thursday, and Inservice for all teachers next Monday through Wednesday. Open houses for students will be held next Thursday and Friday, the 18th and 19th, before students return for the first day of classes on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
amazingmadison.com
School district to pay off capital outlay certificates
The Madison Central School District will be paying off some of the district’s capital outlay certificates early. Business Manager Mitchell Brooks told Madison Central School Board members Monday that this is something the district and the board has been preparing for for several years. The board approved the payoff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board meets Monday
The Madison Central School Board holds its regular monthly meeting later today (Monday). The School Board is scheduled to take action on several personnel items, and consider the Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation for plan rates. Also on the agenda for the school board is the call and payoff of the district’s Series 2012 Capital Outlay certificates, and a review of the three school handbooks. The board will also review and discuss the 2022-23 Back to School plan committee recommendations, and consider providing free student meals from August 23rd through September 2nd.
farmforum.net
$1 billion zero-emissions hydrocarbon plant planned for Lake Preston will produce jet fuel
The move toward renewable, low-carbon fuel options seems to have found a promising future in Kingsbury County. While the state has no crude oil reserves, it has plenty of corn. And corn can be converted into renewable fuel that can help power the world. That's why a company called Gevo...
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KELOLAND TV
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
Comments / 0