Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townbroadcast.com
Fatal accident reported on Marsh Road near Martin
Troopers from the Wayland post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident near Martin Wednesday. Troopers said a person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident
MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
WWMT
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man leads police on 26-mile chase after attempting to kidnap ex-wife in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested Friday night after fleeing police by car for more than 26 miles, and then trying to get away on foot following a violent incident in Van Buren Township. On the night of Friday, Aug. 5, police say a man named...
WWMT
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in jail in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
WWMT
Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
WWMT
Lifeguards not being considered in South Haven despite four drownings in less than a month
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The city of South Haven has seen four drownings in less than one month. On Monday, a 22-year-old man from Novi and 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Michigan, were pulled from choppy waters on South Beach under yellow flag conditions. Officials said yellow means to swim at your own risk.
All three lanes on east bound I-94 closed due to accident
All three driving lanes on east bound I-94 after Oakland Drive 75 are now closed. The closure is due to a serious vehicle accident.
WWMT
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Comments / 0