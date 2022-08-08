ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Comments / 0

 

townbroadcast.com

Fatal accident reported on Marsh Road near Martin

Troopers from the Wayland post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident near Martin Wednesday. Troopers said a person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce...
MARTIN, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident

MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMT

Victims identified after drowning at South Haven beach Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday have been identified by the South Haven Police Department. Wednesday the names of the victims were identified as Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus. Michigan. Ernster and MacDonald...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stop leads to numerous drug, weapons charges

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP – A Gobles area woman and Lawrence area man face numerous drug and weapon charges, following a traffic stop in Waverly Township, Friday, July 22, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

