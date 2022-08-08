ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts

Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Gary Gibbs
Person
Steve Collins
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Barry Switzer
Tide 100.9 FM

Four Star Edge Rusher Announces Commitment Date

Four-star edge from the class of 2023 Jordan Renaud announced his official commitment date is September 19 via an Instagram post on Monday. The upcoming senior has narrowed down his offers and will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. Both schools have a long history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. Some famous defensive linemen that went to these schools were Lee Roy Selmon, Cedric Jones, Kenneth Murray, Anfernee Jennings, and Rashann Evans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sooners#Big Eight Conference
ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy