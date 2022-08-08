Read full article on original website
Portion of KY 70 in Casey Co. temporarily closed today
A portion of KY 70 in neighboring Casey County will be temporarily closed today as transportation cabinet crews replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. KY 70 will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of KY 206 and V. Goode Road and motorists will detour via KY 206.
LC Tourist Commission to meet Thursday
There will be a special-called meeting of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. in the board room at the Russell County Tourist Office. The meeting takes the place of this month’s regular meeting as Tourist Director Danielle Wilson will be out of town, working at the Kentucky State Fair during that time.
New patrol boat enhances Lake Cumberland visitor assistance
Park rangers at Lake Cumberland are now better equipped to assist and educate visitors and enforce regulations with the purchase of a new patrol boat with enhanced capabilities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently took possession of a Brunswick 250 Justice patrol boat equipped with twin 200...
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
Four-year-old’s ‘lucky penny’ inspiring positivity after devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes all that is needed to see the silver lining in a tough situation is childlike positivity. One family is doing just that after witnessing their daughter’s positivity while cleaning up the remains of their home after it was destroyed by flooding. Ada Miller is...
“Situation under control” after threat at University of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The situation is “under control” after someone called in a threat Tuesday afternoon at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m., officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were asked to assist at the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial...
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
Clinton Co. teacher semifinalist for ‘teacher of the year’
Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced and includes a teacher from Clinton County Middle School in nearby Albany. Danielle Hicks, an 8th grade ELA teacher at CCMS, joins 10 others contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year in a ceremony scheduled for September 20th.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
Somerset man jailed after threatening to ‘execute a shooting’ at the University of the Cumberlands
A Somerset man has been jailed after allegedly making threats toward the University of the Cumberlands. Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin C. Burchett and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening after he was accused of calling the university and threatened to “execute a shooting on the campus,” according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
Local teen’s gift card drive nets $4,500 for Floyd Co. flood victims
In an uplifting update to a story we brought you on local news last week, Ben Jones, a 15-year-old Russell County High School sophomore who organized a gift card drive for flood victims in hard-hit Floyd County in eastern Kentucky, will deliver $4,500 in gift cards to the area this week.
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
Another flood watch covers most of eastern Kentucky as senators meet with officials and families
It's not the kind of forecast eastern Kentuckians might hope for. Gov. Andy Beshear said flood watches are again in effect for most of eastern Kentucky through Wednesday night. "A slow-moving cold front will sag toward eastern Kentucky through Wednesday. This will favor slow-moving storms with potential torrential downpours, possibly...
Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today
In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster
Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
