Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

Portion of KY 70 in Casey Co. temporarily closed today

A portion of KY 70 in neighboring Casey County will be temporarily closed today as transportation cabinet crews replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. KY 70 will be closed to through traffic between the intersection of KY 206 and V. Goode Road and motorists will detour via KY 206.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

LC Tourist Commission to meet Thursday

There will be a special-called meeting of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. in the board room at the Russell County Tourist Office. The meeting takes the place of this month’s regular meeting as Tourist Director Danielle Wilson will be out of town, working at the Kentucky State Fair during that time.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

New patrol boat enhances Lake Cumberland visitor assistance

Park rangers at Lake Cumberland are now better equipped to assist and educate visitors and enforce regulations with the purchase of a new patrol boat with enhanced capabilities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently took possession of a Brunswick 250 Justice patrol boat equipped with twin 200...
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Clinton Co. teacher semifinalist for ‘teacher of the year’

Semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award have been announced and includes a teacher from Clinton County Middle School in nearby Albany. Danielle Hicks, an 8th grade ELA teacher at CCMS, joins 10 others contending in the elementary, middle and high school categories. One of the teachers will be selected as Teacher of the Year in a ceremony scheduled for September 20th.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Somerset man jailed after threatening to ‘execute a shooting’ at the University of the Cumberlands

A Somerset man has been jailed after allegedly making threats toward the University of the Cumberlands. Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin C. Burchett and charged him with second-degree terroristic threatening after he was accused of calling the university and threatened to “execute a shooting on the campus,” according to the Williamsburg Police Department.
SOMERSET, KY
wchstv.com

Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Death toll at 37 in EKY flooding; Biden to survey area today

In his latest report, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the continuing stabilization efforts following the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, announcing that the latest death toll stands at 37 in five counties. Those include eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 17 in Knott (including 13 adults and four children. The children...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adamson added to R.S. Police Dept. roster

Following the swearing in of two new police officers in Vance Davis and Greg Brown last week, Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas swore in another new officer, Blake Adamson, to the expanding Russell Springs Police Department on Monday afternoon. Adamson has been serving as a patrol safety officer for the...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE

