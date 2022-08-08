Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Westword
Westword Music Showcase Schedule: What to See Where and When
The 2022 Westword Music Showcase is returning to the RiNo Art District next month, filling the area with music from local and national acts alike in the city’s longest-running celebration of the scene. The Showcase will cap off a week of Art RiNo action with a night of free...
Westword
Five Takeaways From Meow Wolf's First Denver Vortex Festival
After spending six months moving a mountain range of scrapped cars from what used to be the Stadium Auto Parts scrap heap, the Junk Yard was finally ready to host its inaugural event this past weekend: Meow Wolf's Vortex. The festival hosted two stages filled with an eclectic array of musicians and street performers and showcased immersive, maximalist art by a bevy of local and national creators.
Westword
Of Feather and Bone Isn't Afraid of Death
Spending a moment in the morbid mind of Alvino Salcedo is not for the faint of heart. The bassist and frontman of Denver death-metal trio Of Feather and Bone is quick to share his philosophical worldview, particularly on how the perils of widespread Christianity and the finality of eternal rest inspire his lyrics and the band’s music.
Westword
New Five Points Venue Will Showcase Denver Music, Art, Food and Wellness
Three longtime local creatives are coming together to make some magic in the Mile High City. And if Iman Haidar, Crystal Wiggins and Corey Jacobs hit their mark, Society Denver could be one of Denver's best venues when it opens early next year at 3090 Downing Street, a big building on the edge of Five Points that got its start as a church. The lineup of offerings they propose for the place is enticing and seemingly endless, including live music from local, national and international acts; yoga and meditation classes; body work; workshops; galleries for artists; healthy, soulful food; and even an apothecary and elixir bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Ginger Pig Owner Natascha Hess On Expanding to Boulder and Competing on Beat Bobby Flay
"I had so much fun — I had no idea it would be fun," admits Natascha Hess of competing on the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay, in an episode that will premiere at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. Her restaurant, Ginger Pig, at 4262 Lowell Boulevard (our...
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Will Red Rocks Ever Host a Weed Event?
Dear Stoner: Will we ever be able to have a cannabis event at Red Rocks?. Dear Sherm: Let’s not move too fast here. On one side, you have state and city rules that would make hosting a recognized cannabis event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre virtually impossible. On the other, you have decades of open cannabis use already going on at Red Rocks shows.
imfromdenver.com
Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean
The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
After years of controversy, Tom's Diner to reopen in Sept. as Tom's Starlight
Tom’s Diner closed in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, but even before that, the owner was looking to sell and retire. Now, he's back with a new partner and taking the space in a different direction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Another hot week full of cool events. You can travel back in time to Lincoln Hills, explore the mysteries of mushrooms, or just sit back and enjoy a movie under the stars. Keep reading for fifteen of the best free events in Denver this week:. Wednesday, August 10, 7 p.m.,...
thedenverear.com
Psst… Experience Let’s Hibachi – Denver
Are you looking for an exciting way to spruce up your next backyard get together?. Get to know Let’s Hibachi – Denver’s newest private chef and hibachi experience. We were fortunate enough to enjoy an incredible private hibachi party and can’t wait to tell you all about it!
denverite.com
Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will close temporarily
Awake, Denver’s first “sober” bar, will be temporarily closing, according to owner Billy Wynne. August 21 will be the bar’s last day of business for now, but Wynne said it won’t be the last time Awake’s doors open to customers. “We’re excited to press...
Westword
Kathy Sabine Returning to 9News After Skin Cancer Surgeries
Kathy Sabine, 9News meteorologist and one of Denver's favorite TV news personalities for nearly thirty years, is scheduled to return to the airwaves today, August 10, just over a month after surgery for skin cancer — a medical odyssey she shared in order to increase awareness about the disease and save lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Social Sightings: Our Six Favorite Recent Bites
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. July was a tumultuous month for the Denver...
Westword
Lakewood's Deli Italia Is Now Pizzeria Leopold
For the past four years, "we've put labor and love into every dish we make," says Lindsay Lyons, who purchased longtime Lakewood staple Deli Italia at 1990 Wadsworth Boulevard with her husband, Chris, in 2018 — less than a week after the couple got married. At the time, the...
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants
"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
Denver removes anti-Chinese historical marker across from Coors Field
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined with members of the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community on Monday afternoon to remove an anti-Chinese historical marker from Lower Downtown. The marker at 20th and Blake streets, across from Coors Field, misrepresents a violent riot on Oct. 31, 1880,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxuryrealestate.com
Kentwood Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of Magnificent Washington Park Home Listed by Joyce Romanello for $3.5M
- Kentwood Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of the residence on South High Street, Denver, Colorado, for $3.5 million represented by Joyce Romanello. This truly exquisite home is a classic design with modern elements that is sure to excite you! Sun drenched light throughout with an open floor plan offering an elegant dining room ,butlers pantry, custom features along with an incredible fireplace sets the tone. Gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, high end appliances, double dishwashers, sub zero refrigerator, gas range with hood, microwave, warming drawer, large center island for all to gather. Spacious great room with gas fireplace, step through the French doors to the comfortable patio and brick fireplace. Exquisite primary suite complete with large custom closet, five piece bath w/steam shower and heated floors, you’re sure to enjoy the retreat with the fireplace. Second and third bedrooms are en-suites. Beautifully finished lower level, 10 ft ceilings, gorgeous wet bar/wine cooler, 4th bedroom en-suite, 1/2 bath for guests, fantastic wine room. Incredible indoor/outdoor living. This is a spectacular home in one of the best blocks in Washington Park!
Westword
This Colorado Native Is on a Mission to Eat Green Chile Every Day for a Year
"My wife thinks it's getting a little insane," says Will Dozier, "but I'm really enjoying it." After making a bet with a friend, he's eaten green chile in one form or another every day since January 1 — though he was eating plenty of green chile before that, too.
303magazine.com
Kiss My Uterass — Local Clothing Brand Rooted in Women’s Empowerment
On May 6, many gathered at an impromptu march at the Denver capitol building after Supreme Court documents were leaked declaring the possibility of an overturn of Roe vs. Wade (which later was confirmed on June 24). The march consisted of many members of the Denver community coming together to fight for women’s rights. One of them was Borumba Fofana, founder of a new brand for which this plight was personal.
travelblog.org
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
Comments / 0