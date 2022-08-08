Read full article on original website
South Carolina women's basketball: 2024 Blanca Thomas announces finalists
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Class of 2024 post Blanca Thomas announced her finalists and South Carolina made the cut. According to HoopGurlz, Thomas is the tenth-ranked overall...
UNC receives votes in USA Today preseason Coaches Poll
With three weeks until the start of the 2022 college football season, the official preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday afternoon. While not ranked, the UNC football program did receive some recognition. The Tar Heels were slotted in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. Listed at No. 33 in the poll, UNC received 34 votes. Louisville and Florida State were also two ACC programs to receive votes, albeit one a piece. In total, the ACC had five teams in the top 25. Clemson (4), NC State (13), Pittsburgh (16), Miami (17) and Wake Forest (19) were the teams representing the ACC. The...
Virginia Basketball Makes Final Five for Four-Star TJ Power
Massachusetts' No. 1-ranked player announced a top five of Duke, Iowa, Virginia, Boston College, and North Carolina
What the ACC and Big 12 should do to maximize TV value
Let’s cut to the chase: Why are you seeing a picture of eggs, bacon, hash browns, pancakes, and toast? What could this possibly have to do with the ACC and the Big 12, and what they should be doing in negotiations with ESPN and other potential television partners in their battle with the Pac-12?
Georgia football commitments Landen Thomas, Tovani Mizell, Ny Carr in updated Top247 rankings
247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
Terquavion Smith stars in NC State's first Bahamas exhibition game
NC State men’s basketball traveled to the Bahamas for its first trip of the season. The experience will serve as a bonding opportunity for the Wolfpack, but the program will also get some work in on the court. In its first action of the 2022 preseason, NC State defeated...
WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy
The Cavaliers departed for a 10-day trip to Italy during which they will play four games against European professional basketball teams
Miami Hurricanes unveil Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson football locker room, announce $1 million gift for basketball renovation
In yet another step forward for Miami's athletic programs, the Hurricanes have unveiled a new football locker room, while also announcing a $1 million gift to go toward a state-of-the-art renovation of the men and women's basketball weight room. The football locker room, which is being called the "Dwayne 'The...
FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach
Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition
Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
CFB Daily Bonus Episode: Sam Hartman out indefinitely
Lance Glinn brings on Les Johns from Demon Deacon Digest to discuss Sam Hartman's injury and how it impacts Wake Forest.
Hoops Recruiting: Why Tennessee target Silas Demary Jr. could get fourth star
Silas Demary Jr. has emerged in recent weeks as one of the biggest targets on Tennessee basketball’s recruiting board. The 6-foot-4 combo guard, out of Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 113 overall in the 247Sports ratings as a three-star prospect. He’s the No. 20 combo guard in the country and is the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
ENDS AT MIDNIGHT: 50% off Pack Pride annual price! Monthly upgrade available!
Dave Doeren has NC State football primed for one of the best seasons in program history. Kevin Keatts has a revamped roster heading into a critical season. Wes Moore has a loaded roster once again teeming with anticipation about a shot at a fourth straight ACC title. The Wolfpack is...
