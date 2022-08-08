ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC receives votes in USA Today preseason Coaches Poll

With three weeks until the start of the 2022 college football season, the official preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday afternoon. While not ranked, the UNC football program did receive some recognition. The Tar Heels were slotted in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. Listed at No. 33 in the poll, UNC received 34 votes. Louisville and Florida State were also two ACC programs to receive votes, albeit one a piece. In total, the ACC had five teams in the top 25. Clemson (4), NC State (13), Pittsburgh (16), Miami (17) and Wake Forest (19) were the teams representing the ACC. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Georgia football commitments Landen Thomas, Tovani Mizell, Ny Carr in updated Top247 rankings

247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
247Sports

FSU announces hiring of Brad Vanderglas as assistant baseball coach

Florida State officially announced the addition of Brad Vanderglas to Link Jarrett's baseball staff at Florida State on Tuesday. Vanderglas is another member of Jarrett's staff from Notre Dame that is joining him in Tallahassee, alongside recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace and pitching coach Chuck Ristano. The full release from FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition

Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
WINDERMERE, FL
