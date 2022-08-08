Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
The Way Home: Chyler Leigh to Star Opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark Drama
The Way Home is adding another big star to its cast. Hallmark announced Tuesday that Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy) has joined the cast of its new original primetime series. The project is slated to begin production later this month for a 2023 premiere on Hallmark Channel. Leigh plays...
TV Fanatic
Neve Campbell on Turning Down Scream 6: “I Couldn’t Walk On Set…Feeling Undervalued”
Scream fans were left in shock earlier this year when Neve Campbell revealed she would not be returning for Scream 6. At the time, it was reported that a salary dispute paved the way for her exit. Now, Campbell has elaborated on the decision in an interview with People. “I...
TV Fanatic
Kaley Cuoco to Headline Peacock Thriller
Kaley Cuoco is moving from one streaming service to another. Peacock announced today that two-time Emmy Award-nominee will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story, from Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, LOST, Preacher). Cuoco will play a married woman named...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
TV Fanatic
Anne Heche Is in a Coma Following Car Crash
Anne Heche's condition is worse than was first detailed over the weekend following a fiery crash in Los Angeles. “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for the actress told People.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!
Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
Britney Spears says her children knocked 'the breath out of me' by refusing to visit: 'I will forever have trauma'
Britney Spears reacted to her sons' decision to stop visiting her in a now-deleted Instagram post. She said that it "breaks her heart."
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Teaser Trailer Introduces a Disaster From Above
Every season, we at TV Fanatic ponder what disasters could be on tap next for everyone on 9-1-1. Thanks to some new teaser trailers, we finally have some clarity. The latest horrifying event comes from the sky, thanks to a blimp. "And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium....
TV Fanatic
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 9
On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9, exposure to the alien power mist left everyone in danger. Meanwhile, Michael stumbled upon a dangerous secret Rosa had been keeping from everyone. Elsewhere, Isobel proceeded with her new sense of worth following another big bust-up. Use the video above to watch...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Returning To The Company
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE there’s no telling who could be brought back as fans have recently seen released stars like Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross return. Fightful Select is now reporting that Dexter Lumis is one of the talents that has been discussed internally for a possible return to WWE. It’s being reported that there was word of WWE higher ups reaching out to Lumis last week.
WWE・
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 8
Marv narrates how New York is full of heinous crimes, so much so that they all blend together -- but sometimes a killer stands out. At The Pickle Diner, the Arconiacs lament that the Only Murders podcast has been floundering. Marv gets annoyed that the others don't believe his theory about the 6th Avenue Slasher being Bunny's murderer.
TV Fanatic
Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan Returns as Mike Barnes
Cobra Kai is the gift that keeps on giving for Netflix. The streaming service announced Tuesday that Sean Kanan will return to the franchise, reprising the Mike Barnes role he played on The Karate Kid III. Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg tell Netflix's TUDUM, "As Terry...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Autopsy
If you're like me, you probably wondered whether a months-long hiatus smack dab in the middle of the season would work with a show like Resident Alien. As it turns out, Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 would have done much better if it had aired right after Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 8.
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Prey Breaks Hulu Viewership Record, Eva Longoria Heads to Apple TV+, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 8. Prey, a Predator prequel starring Roswell, New Mexico's Amber Midthunder, made a splashy debut on Hulu. The movie did not release in theaters, instead opting for a Hulu launch, and it proved to be...
TV Fanatic
The Blacklist Season 10 Spoilers: A Blast From the Past
When The Blacklist returns for Season 10, there will be plenty of significant changes. Thankfully, the series will have a throwback to The Blacklist Season 1 in the form of the death of Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra). According to TV Line, The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce Meera's daughter, Siya...
TV Fanatic
A League of Their Own Cast and Creatives Offer Insight to Film Follow-up
We're helping you to prepare for A League of Their Own, premiering on Amazon on Friday, August 12. The full first season will be available for your binge-watching pleasure, and we had the chance to meet with the cast and creatives to explore what's ahead. We hope you enjoy the...
