Brant Cox, MBA, will be stepping away from the role of Interim CEO of EVMS Medical Group to focus exclusively on his position as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We offer our sincere thanks to Mr. Cox for his recent service as Interim CEO of the EVMS Medical Group,” Alfred Abuhamad, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine says. “Mr. Cox stepped forward after the departure of our previous CEO to provide critical leadership and stability during a time of significant transition at Eastern Virginia Medical School and the EVMS Medical Group.”

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO