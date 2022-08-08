ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Community Knights Awarding $24,000 In Grants To Various Local Organizations

NEWPORT NEWS-Community Knights will hand out $24,000 in grants to local non-profits, schools, and other organizations through its GIFT grant program during an open house at its new office on Thursday, August 11 starting at 10:30am. This round of grant recipients are: Bball 360 Academy; Elf Patrol; Fear 2 Freedom;...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
evms.edu

Important EVMS Medical Group Leadership Update

Brant Cox, MBA, will be stepping away from the role of Interim CEO of EVMS Medical Group to focus exclusively on his position as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We offer our sincere thanks to Mr. Cox for his recent service as Interim CEO of the EVMS Medical Group,” Alfred Abuhamad, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine says. “Mr. Cox stepped forward after the departure of our previous CEO to provide critical leadership and stability during a time of significant transition at Eastern Virginia Medical School and the EVMS Medical Group.”
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Early Childhood Learning Center Looking To Open In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new early childhood education center appears to be on its way to Williamsburg. Earlier this week, The Williamsburg Architectural Review Board heard a request regarding signage for the potential new business, which wants to open a location in the High Street mixed-used development on Richmond Road. Want to read...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Show and Tell: Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

1st Advantage Credit Union Hiring For A Variety Of Positions

The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill various positions at many of its branch locations in Hampton Roads. On the Peninsula, 1st Advantage is looking for a consumer loan processor and a marketing analyst for its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown. The credit union also...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

