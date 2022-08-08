Read full article on original website
Community Knights Awarding $24,000 In Grants To Various Local Organizations
NEWPORT NEWS-Community Knights will hand out $24,000 in grants to local non-profits, schools, and other organizations through its GIFT grant program during an open house at its new office on Thursday, August 11 starting at 10:30am. This round of grant recipients are: Bball 360 Academy; Elf Patrol; Fear 2 Freedom;...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Important EVMS Medical Group Leadership Update
Brant Cox, MBA, will be stepping away from the role of Interim CEO of EVMS Medical Group to focus exclusively on his position as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We offer our sincere thanks to Mr. Cox for his recent service as Interim CEO of the EVMS Medical Group,” Alfred Abuhamad, MD, President, Provost and Dean of the School of Medicine says. “Mr. Cox stepped forward after the departure of our previous CEO to provide critical leadership and stability during a time of significant transition at Eastern Virginia Medical School and the EVMS Medical Group.”
Chesapeake City Public Schools expands virtual academy for new school year
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning. “The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in...
New Early Childhood Learning Center Looking To Open In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-A new early childhood education center appears to be on its way to Williamsburg. Earlier this week, The Williamsburg Architectural Review Board heard a request regarding signage for the potential new business, which wants to open a location in the High Street mixed-used development on Richmond Road. Want to read...
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
Newport News woman collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
A Newport News woman has been collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims for the last several weeks and plans to drive them to the devastated areas on Thursday.
Newport News Mayor to host 7th Annual Play Ball event
Mayor Price is hosting Newport News' 7th Annual Play Ball event Wednesday, Aug. 17
Public hearing scheduled for apartment complex in Virginia Beach
On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held to discuss plans to build an apartment complex in the Princess Anne area, just down the street from Dam Neck Naval Base.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue spike alert due to rise in overdoses
Chesterfield County and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have issued a spike alert for the Metro-Richmond area due to "an acute spike in overdoses."
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk
NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues. Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah...
Local military members to receive USAA refurbished vehicles
10 local Navy sailors and one Air Force airman will be gifted refurbished vehicles Thursday to honor their service in the military.
Doctors urge parents to warn their children about vaping
If you're under the age of 18, the mad men of big tobacco want you. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among teenagers.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
1st Advantage Credit Union Hiring For A Variety Of Positions
The 1st Advantage Credit Union is seeking to fill various positions at many of its branch locations in Hampton Roads. On the Peninsula, 1st Advantage is looking for a consumer loan processor and a marketing analyst for its Kiln Creek location, 110 Cybernetics Way in Yorktown. The credit union also...
