Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
How a Western Addition pharmacy became one of SF’s most cherished party bars
The bar features a secret staircase, which leads to the owner's apartment.
The Daily 08-08-22: The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022
The festival was a success, but with room for improvement. From Green Day bringing a 10-year-old on stage to terrible bathroom lines, here are our writers' standout moments from the San Francisco music festival. Read more. • I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 OSL VIP pass
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
hoodline.com
Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley
Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience
Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
7x7.com
A renovated Victorian duplex with a lovely yard in the Mission asks $5 million
There are few spots in San Francisco we love as well as the cross-section where the Mission meets Noe Valley meets the Castro. The mix of urban hipster culture, the diverse queer scene, family-friendly neighborhood trappings, and Dolores Park are all within easy walking distance. This beautifully renovated Victorian duplex...
SFist
High-End Butcher Golden Gate Meat Co. Is Closing Its Ferry Building Shop After 20 Years
One of the OG tenants at the revamped Ferry Building two decades ago, Golden Gate Meat Co., is, like some other longtime tenants in recent years, giving up its spot in the complex. The company, which is primarily a wholesale business based in Richmond and Santa Rosa, has declined to...
Pass the Remote: Danville-raised D’Arcy Carden in a new ‘League,’ plus Cinequest’s return to San Jose
Two Amazon Prime series with Bay Area notables taking centerfield positions will be making a pitch for your streaming attention while the South Bay’s Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival is back at bat with in-person screenings in a major way, kicking off early next week. All that, and two...
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
iheart.com
See What We Ate At Outside Lands!
Outside Lands lined up various food stands for festival goers. This year the festival brought in local restaurants, food trucks, and breweries for all to enjoy. The Bay Area is known to be a big melting pot of cultures, Outside Lands made sure to share the amazing food you can find from Indian, Korean, Mexican, Filipino to Vietnamese food. Check out some amazing eats the team had below!
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Veuve Clicquot and Seafood Towers at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
In collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco announces the launch of the Solaire Terrasse featuring Veuve Clicquot, starting July 28 with brand new food and beverage programming available this summer and fall. Additionally, in advancing the hotel’s environmental sustainability goals, Executive Chef Patrick O’Sullivan and his culinary team presents the Chef’s Herb Garden to provide guests freshly picked herbs and plants in new seasonal dishes at both The Lobby Lounge and Parallel 37.
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
