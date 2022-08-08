Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore. The post Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Operator of stolen Mustang arrested after hitting two mailboxes
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 […]
capecoddaily.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation. The post Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police: Quincy man caught with more than 20 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Tewksbury. Police say Jorge Ramirez Andujar, 30, was caught at the Ames Hill apartment complex with more than 20 grams of fentanyl. The arrest came after an investigation by the Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with...
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham Police officer gets probation for alleged assault on elder
Ryan Turner, a former Wareham Police officer, has been ordered to take anger management classes following an alleged 2019 assault on an older man on Martha’s Vineyard. The incident took place in Sharky’s Cantina on Sept. 5, 2019. Per police reports, the facts are somewhat fuzzy as all the parties said they were drinking.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB
Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight
Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
capecod.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash. Photos by John...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant
An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party. The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers. The free event will feature marshmallow roasting, with shuttle bus […] The post Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
capecoddaily.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so […] The post Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
