EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...

WAREHAM, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO