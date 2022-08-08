ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Frenkie de Jong alerts players’ unions to Barcelona smear campaign

Frenkie de Jong is far from the root of Barcelona’s problems, but reading between the lines of media narrative from certain sources, you could believe that he was. The Dutchman is due to have a major hit on Barcelona’s salary cap this season and with the Blaugrana struggling to register players currently, a transfer for de Jong would solve a lot of their issues. Many see it as no coincidence that Catalan media have bombarded readers with stories about de Jong’s refusal to lower his salary.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Barcelona to change job title of Jordi Cruyff for upcoming contract

Barcelona and contract negotiations are the sound of the summer in the Catalan media, but their latest deal is a far less stressful affair. Sport say that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Jordi Cruyff to renew his contract for a further year, with his previous deal expiring in September of this year.
