Frenkie de Jong is far from the root of Barcelona’s problems, but reading between the lines of media narrative from certain sources, you could believe that he was. The Dutchman is due to have a major hit on Barcelona’s salary cap this season and with the Blaugrana struggling to register players currently, a transfer for de Jong would solve a lot of their issues. Many see it as no coincidence that Catalan media have bombarded readers with stories about de Jong’s refusal to lower his salary.

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO